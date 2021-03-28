Entertainment center hours
GRAWN — Incredible Mo’s extends its hours for spring break from March 28 through April 3. The facility is closed Monday, and open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 2-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 231-944-1355.
Spring yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education offers classes for ages 8 and older from March 29 through April 3. Participants must wear a face mask and bring a yoga mat. Class sizes are limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices vary. Schedule: yogaforhealthtc.com. Registration: relax@yogaforhealthtc.com.
Online presentation
LANSING — Historical Society of Michigan hosts author Jane Kopecky at noon March 30 as part of the History Hounds Lecture Series. Kopecky presents “I Choose Not to Serve: Germfask’s WWII Public Service Camp.” Register for the online event by 3 p.m. March 29. hsmichigan.org
Meeting cancellation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee canceled its April 1 meeting. Members gather again at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Governmental Center.
Visit grandtraverse.org for an updated county meeting calendar.
Membership deadline April 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Women of all backgrounds are invited to join Impact100 Traverse City by April 1.
Members each commit $1,000, which the nonprofit grants to area organizations.
More information: info@impactTC.org.
Military activities for kids
CADILLAC — Michigan 4-H celebrates the Month of the Military Child with activities in April.
The introduction is April 1-4, and then youth ages 13-19 can complete a weekly activity through the GooseChase mobile application. Registration: canr.msu.edu/events/momcgoose.
Themed weeks:
- April 5-11 — Basic training
- April 12-18 — Gratitude
- April 19-25 — Recognition and sacrifice
- April 26-30 — Military around the world
