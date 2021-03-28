Entertainment center hours

GRAWN — Incredible Mo’s extends its hours for spring break from March 28 through April 3. The facility is closed Monday, and open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, 2-9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 2-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Contact: 231-944-1355.

Spring yoga sessions

TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education offers classes for ages 8 and older from March 29 through April 3. Participants must wear a face mask and bring a yoga mat. Class sizes are limited during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices vary. Schedule: yogaforhealthtc.com. Registration: relax@yogaforhealthtc.com.

Online presentation

LANSING — Historical Society of Michigan hosts author Jane Kopecky at noon March 30 as part of the History Hounds Lecture Series. Kopecky presents “I Choose Not to Serve: Germfask’s WWII Public Service Camp.” Register for the online event by 3 p.m. March 29. hsmichigan.org

Meeting cancellation

TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee canceled its April 1 meeting. Members gather again at 5 p.m. May 6 at the Governmental Center.

Visit grandtraverse.org for an updated county meeting calendar.

Membership deadline April 1

TRAVERSE CITY — Women of all backgrounds are invited to join Impact100 Traverse City by April 1.

Members each commit $1,000, which the nonprofit grants to area organizations.

More information: info@impactTC.org.

Military activities for kids

CADILLAC — Michigan 4-H celebrates the Month of the Military Child with activities in April.

The introduction is April 1-4, and then youth ages 13-19 can complete a weekly activity through the GooseChase mobile application. Registration: canr.msu.edu/events/momcgoose.

Themed weeks:

  • April 5-11 — Basic training
  • April 12-18 — Gratitude
  • April 19-25 — Recognition and sacrifice
  • April 26-30 — Military around the world

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you