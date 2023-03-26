Wizard event
TRAVERSE CITY — The program “Yer a Wizard, Harry” starts at 1 p.m. March 30 at Peninsula Community Library.
Watch “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Snacks are provided.
Art park seeks resident
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park accepts applications for the 2023 David Barr Artist Residency until March 31.
Michigan-based artists working in any medium may apply through michlegacyartpark.org.
HR scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Human Resource Association offers a $2,000 college scholarship to a student pursuing a degree in human resources.
Students should be high school graduates and/or current residents of Grand Traverse, Antrim, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee or Kalkaska counties.
Applications and essays are due April 1 via https://tahratc.org/form.php?form_id=18&c=1. Contact: scholarships@tahratc.org.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas.
They need crocheted, quilted or knitted blankets. To donate and for more details, contact kathyqx@sbcglobal.net; 231-352-5227.
Holy Week services
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula United Methodist Church hosts Holy Week services. Everyone is welcome.
Events:
- April 2 — Palm Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
- April 6 — Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
- April 7 — Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
- April 9 — Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. with breakfast following; worship at 10:30 a.m.
Easter meal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Burrow TC accepts reservations for Easter Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9.
Offerings include pancakes, prime rib, crab cake benedict and carrot cake. Save seats via Resy.com.
MDOT awards grants
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) Grants Program provided funding for two Michigan Department of Transportation projects.
The Blue Water Bridge International Smart Freight Corridor receives $1.8 million for a project involving moving westbound goods across the bridge. The Advancing Rural Mobility: Michigan Public Transit Open Data Standards Program receives $1.3 million. MDOT partnered with design firm HNTB and Benzie Transportation Authority, Charlevoix County Transit, Cadillac/Wexford Transit Authority and Roscommon County Transportation Authority to provide access to public transit information.
The City of Detroit and the Road Commission for Oakland County also received SMART grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.