Weight restrictions update
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation will change its spring weight restrictions at 6 a.m. March 27.
Weight restrictions are removed on all state trunkline highways from the southern Michigan border north to U.S. 10 from M-116 in Ludington to U.S. 127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Clare County and east on M-61 to the intersection of U.S. 23 in Standish. This includes the Thumb area of the state. For more details, go to: michigan.gov/truckers.
Union Street closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand River Construction plans to close Union Street south of State Street from March 27-29.
Occasional closures start Monday afternoon so they can deliver materials for the South Union Street Bridge project. The adjacent east-west alley remains open at Cass Street to allow access to local businesses.
Free informational session
GRAND RAPIDS — Learn about the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Section 529 college savings plan from 3 to 7 p.m. March 28 at Cascade Charter Township’s Wisner Center.
Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program discuss savings plans and offer tips. Attendees can purchase a MET contract and open an MESP account at this event.
Officers receive awards
LANSING — Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers Sgt. Bill Webster and Jeff Ginn received the DNR Law Enforcement Division Lifesaving Award.
Webster was awarded for assisting with a submerged vehicle in downtown Charlevoix in November. This is his second Lifesaving Award.
Ginn received two awards for assisting with two 2022 incidents in Newaygo County. He has received six awards since 2012.
