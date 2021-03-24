Black history speaker
SCOTTVILLE — Jamon Jordan, of Black Scroll Network History and Tours in Detroit, gives a presentation at 7 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. Jordan covers Black history in Michigan.
The event is hosted by West Shore Community College’s Student Senate and Engaging for Equity, a collaboration between WSCC, Mason County District Library and Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative.
Questions: rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.
Scholarship forms due
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Electric Cooperative offers three, $4,000 scholarships for high school seniors and two, $1,000 awards for adults. Applicants or their parents must be Cherryland Electric members and enroll in college courses. Forms are due April 2. cherrylandelectric.coop.
Child care program recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Michigan Women’s Commission selected United Way of Northwest Michigan, the Great Start Collaborative Traverse Bay and 5toOne for the MI Tri-Share Child Care program. The pilot initiative aims to increase access to affordable child care for working families. Rotary Charities provided a grant toward the application for the program.
Californian wants to return heirlooms
ALPENA (AP) — Did you know Ellen Prince?
A Los Angeles woman has a wedding dress, photos and letters that belonged to Prince, a native of Alpena. They were inside a chest discovered decades ago in California.
K.C. Thompson is looking for family members who would appreciate the possessions.
“I feel like I am the custodian of her life,” Thompson said.
Anyone with information can write to sschulwitz@thealpenanews.com.
told the newspaper. “I’m so curious to know more about her, and I hope the people in Alpena will help me return Ellen home. ... All of these family heirlooms belong with her family.”
Thompson said she learned that Prince, now deceased, was the daughter of an Alpena banker. The family moved to California where Prince married Johnny Landcaster in 1934. Love letters and wedding photos were in the abandoned chest.
The chest was one of three acquired by Thompson’s cousin in 1986 when workers in North Hollywood were hauling them out of a home where the owner had died.
Years later, Thompson wore the wedding gown at her own wedding.
“When I wore it, I got the sense that this woman didn’t want to be forgotten,” Thompson said of Prince, who also used Forte as a last name.
