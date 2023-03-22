Airport to receive funding
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration awarded $3,870,000 in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to the Cherry Capital Airport.
Funding is part of the Airport Infrastructure Grant program and should be used by the end of fiscal year 2025. The airport aims to expand paved areas near the terminal, adding 15,500 square yards to meet FAA design standards.
“Airports aren’t just travel hubs; they’re also vital job centers and the economic lifeblood of entire communities and regions," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a release. "Thanks to the president’s focus on our nation’s infrastructure, we have funding to improve airports of all sizes around the country, creating new jobs and helping get people where they need to go."
Spring break activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary kids can visit the Great Lakes Children’s Museum during spring break, March 27-31.
Science activities occur in the morning and afternoon each day. Topics include static electricity, space and more. Reserve a spot at glcm.org. More details: 231-932-4526.
