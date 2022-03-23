Tornado drill
LANSING — Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division presents a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. March 23.
This voluntary preparedness activity features alerts on NOAA weather radios, TV and radio stations. This drill occurs during Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. michigan.gov/miready
Food store to close
TRAVERSE CITY — Buzzelli Foods LLC at Oleson’s Plaza East plans to close from March 25 through mid-May. Store staff plans to increase mozzarella production for farmers markets starting this spring.
Questions: 231-421-1569.
Concert tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Todd Snider performs at 8 p.m. March 25 at City Opera House. This is part of his “Pickin’. Grinnin’. Tellin’ Stories. Takin’ Requests” tour.
Tickets are $15 for students and start at $25 for others. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Student art exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Community College Art Department hosts the annual Regional High School Art Exhibit through March 25.
View student artwork in the Manierre Dawson Gallery at the WSCC Arts and Sciences Center. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Art display
LUDINGTON — The exhibition “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy through COVID Conflict and Quarantine” is displayed through March 26 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
A public artist reception goes from 5-8 p.m. March 25. More than 100 paintings, sculptures, installations and writings are featured.
Dance event enters final year
TRAVERSE CITY — SwingShift and the Stars recently announced the 2022 season is its final year. The organization provided more than $4 million for Michigan nonprofits during its previous 14 seasons.
Nonprofits select dancers to perform in local events. The final lineup is revealed in August.
Michigan Senate votes to codify red-light camera ban
LANSING — The use of red-light cameras to issue traffic tickets would be banned in Michigan law under legislation that was approved Tuesday by the Senate and sent to the House for further consideration.
Neither the state nor municipalities have the automated cameras that have been deployed elsewher. In 2007, then-state Attorney General Mike Cox issued an opinion declaring them to be illegal except at railroad crossings.
The bill, which was passed 28-10, would codify the ban in case an attorney general took a different stance in the future.
“It’s important Michigan bans the use of red-light cameras on our streets to not only help protect the lives of drivers and passengers, but also to protect their constitutional rights,” the sponsor, Republican Sen. Lana Theis of Brighton, said in a statement. She called the cameras “unnecessary money grabs.”
The measure does not apply to speed limit cameras.
Also Tuesday, the Senate unanimously sent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legislation that would authorize flashing digital speed limit signs in highway construction zones when workers are present. Sen. Mark Huizenga, a Walker Republican and sponsor of the bill, said it would improve safety by boosting the visibility of temporarily lower speed limits.
