Meet the representative
ROSCOMMON — Rep. Ken Borton hosts an office hour at noon March 24 at Beechwood Cafe.
People can share their thoughts by calling Borton’s Lansing office at 517-373-0829 or emailing KenBorton@house.mi.gov.
Retailer anniversary
BELLAIRE — The Flying Pig celebrates its seven-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 25. The event includes food, drinks and new merchandise as well as a giveaway.
Neil Diamond tribute
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts hosts “The Neil Diamond Legacy: A celebration of the man and his music” at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Ramsdell Theatre.
Tickets: ramsdelltheatre.org/events. Questions: 231-398-9770.
Islands webinar
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The National Parks of Lake Superior Foundation presents a free webinar on “The Apostle Islands in National Geographic: The Story Behind the Story” at 8 p.m. March 30.
Photographer David Guttenfelder and journalist Stephanie Pearson discuss kayaking through Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
Register at https://bit.ly/3JFmXWs.
Media center grant
BOYNE FALLS — Meemic Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to the media center at Boyne Falls Public School.
The school plans to use funds for new furniture and spaces for students to gather in the media center.
Help center awards
LANSING — The State Court Administration Office accepts applications from nonprofits and governments through its new Legal Self-Help Centers Grant Program.
Organizations may apply for funding to expand self-help centers and create new ones in Michigan. Proposals are due March 31. Contact: JFAC@courts.mi.gov.
Instructors needed
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks instructors for the 2023 Art-Ventures Summer Camp.
College students with an art or art education focus, professional artists and art teachers may submit proposals for the camp, which serves ages 5-11 from July 11 to Aug. 17.
Proposals should include a description of the class, what students will make, materials needed and more. Drop off proposals at the center or email to programs@ludingtonartscenter.org by May 1.
Signup available
ALDEN — Registration is open for two card games at Helena Township Community Center this spring. Alden District Library sponsors these programs.
Beginning Bridge runs Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon May 2 through June 27. Contact ki8ju@aol.com or 231-590-7293 to sign up.
The 199er Bridge Game and Free Lessons is set Wednesdays from May 3 to Oct. 25. Lessons start at 11:30 a.m. The American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned game starts at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $5. More details: 248-770-6152.
School receives grant
ALANSON — The Alanson Public Schools Aviation Science and Technology program at Pellston Regional Airport obtained a $30,000 grant from the Kroeger-Mainland Family Fund through the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
Funds aim to help pay for private pilot training for students who want to earn their private pilot licenses while in high school.
The Aviation Science and Technology course is offered through Char-Em ISD Career and Technical Education. To learn more, visit www.charemisdcareertech.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.