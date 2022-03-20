Relay kicks off
TRAVERSE CITY — Relay for Life of Grand Traverse hosts the “Carnival for A Cure” kick-off event from 6-8 p.m. March 22 at Ridge45 Apartments.
Learn about the local relay in June and register to participate. relayforlife.org/grandtraversemi
Ukraine forum
NORTHPORT — Former U.S. State Department diplomat Jack Segal speaks about Ukraine at 7 p.m. March 23 at Trinity Church. He takes questions after the lecture.
This event is also presented via Zoom. Contact 231-386-5801 or trinucc@yahoo.com for the details.
Trivia Night
LELAND — Leland Township Library hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. March 24 at the Old Art Building.
Wine and cheese are available. Teams of six or fewer can register for $20 at oldartbuilding.com.
Airport history talk
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse hosts a lecture on the history of Woolsey Airport at 7 p.m. March 24 via Zoom.
More information: 231-386-7195.
Bubble-glazing workshop
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts “Bubble Glazing with Wine” at 3:30 p.m. March 25.
Tickets are $45 and include a handmade clay cup from Leelanau Pottery Company, glazing instructions and a glass of wine. Reserve seats at mynorthtickets.com.
Board members needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market seeks advisory board members.
Send a letter of interest to Art Bukowski at art@downtowntc.com by April 1. Questions: 231-922-2050.
Spring grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The United Way of Northwest Michigan offers spring community impact grants for its partners in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Submit a pre-application by 5 p.m. April 8 at unitedwaynwmi.org/community-impact-grants.
Captain to retire
GAYLORD — Michigan State Police Captain Christopher Stolicker plans to retire this spring after 34 years of service. He became captain in 2015 and served as the commander of the MSP Special Investigation Division.
Stolicker worked as a trooper in Gaylord and Mount Pleasant and then sergeant at the Ithaca Post. He became lieutenant and served as the commander of the Central Michigan Enforcement Team in 2001. He was post commander in Cadillac, Kalkaska and Mount Pleasant.
Prior to joining MSP, he was in the United States Army.
