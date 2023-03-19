Culvert project begins March 20
HARBOR SPRINGS — Michigan Department of Transportation begins replacing a culvert under M-119 on March 20.
Work occurs between Emmet Heights Road and Hoyt Road. Shoulder closures continue until March 31. Single-lane closure starts April 3. The project should conclude in late May.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a salad spinner painting craft at 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 20 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. March 23. Storytime Adventures features “Woolbur” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. March 21.
Toddler gym equipment is available at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. March 24 in the Great Lakes Room. Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Conservation discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension offers a “Conservation Conversation” from 6-8 p.m. March 21 at Boardman River Nature Center.
MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife Aquatic Ecologist Jo Latimore presents “Telling Your Story: Communicating to Inspire Conservation Action.” Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Register via https://bit.ly/3LmZZV5.
Cooking demonstration
MANISTEE — The MSU Extension Manistee County offers the “Food Demo and Cooking Techniques: Spinach” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at Echo His Love Food Pantry.
Food pantry guests may receive recipes using fruits, vegetables and other items available at the pantry. Samples are included. Contact: lorencca@msu.edu; 231-882-9671, ext. 514.
Child care award
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest received a $150,000 grant from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation’s Child Care Innovation Fund.
Funding goes toward a Regional Child Care Planning Coalition.
“Access to quality and affordable child care is vital to the economic well-being of a community”, said Networks Northwest Chief Program Officer Jessica Willis in a release. “This grant will support the convening of an inclusive regional network of partners to create the Northwest Regional Child Care Coalition. The Coalition will work to accelerate current initiatives and best practices, while identifying advocacy tools and strategies to support business growth.”
The grant goes through June 2024.
Land trust nabs grant
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Area Community Land Trust will receive $240,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority for a housing project.
“The grant is a perfect fit for our community and demographic served,” said Liz Negrau, the land trust’s interim executive director, in a release. “In Benzie, we have a shortage of homes that are affordable to families earning roughly $40-90k annually. These are our teachers, restaurant workers, nurses, emergency personnel and other vital community members. They can afford a mortgage but with increasing competition for homes in our neighborhoods, they are often priced out.”
The land trust works with Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency to place homeowners in Grove Place Homes in Frankfort starting this July.
The Frankfort Housing Commission created FACLT as a nonprofit.
