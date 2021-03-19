Weight restrictions removed
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation lifts some seasonal weight restrictions on state roads beginning at 6 a.m. March 19. This applies to roads in the southern Lower Peninsula. Frost restrictions are enforced in the rest of the state. Call 800-787-8960 for information and updates.
Meeting cancellation
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority canceled its March 25 meeting. The next session begins at 8 a.m. April 22 at the Governmental Center. Contact: 248-762-8701.
Blues concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center and Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts partner present the virtual Windy City Line Up. Davy Knowles performs at 7:30 p.m. March 26 and Toronzo Cannon April 9. Both blues shows premiere on YouTube. Zoom discussions begin at 7 p.m. More details at dennosmuseum.org.
Alzheimer’s event
TRAVERSE CITY — Accelerate the Cure invites people to sign up for this year’s fundraiser, scheduled June 19. Crooked Tree Arts Center artists sell and display their works along the drive from Grand Traverse Pavilions through Leelanau County. The socially-distanced event aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and collect donations for northern Michigan caregivers. Register at acceleratethecurealz.com. Questions: acceleratethecure@gmail.com
2 more Michigan men charged in Jan. 6 riot
DETROIT — Two more Michigan men were charged Thursday after photos and other evidence showed they were at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Robert “Bobby” Schornak and Daniel Herendeen, both from Macomb County, traveled to Washington in support of President Donald Trump and got in- side the Capitol, according to the FBI.
“Cant stay home, I would not be able to live w myself,” Schornak told Herendeen in a Facebook message obtained by the FBI.
They were charged in Washington with obstructing Congress, violent entry to the Capitol and other crimes. Both men were released after appearing in federal court in Detroit. They asked for court-appointed lawyers.
Schornak, 39, and Herendeen, 43, now join three other Michigan men who were charged in Washington. Michael Foy of Wixom is accused of striking police officers with a hockey stick.
Photos and video posted on social media helped investigators build a case against Schornak and Herendeen, The Detroit News reported.
