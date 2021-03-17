Online program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents “The Importance of Being Earnest” at 7 p.m. March 17 via YouTube. This is an Old Town Playhouse performance.
Concert series concludes
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College finishes its Performing Arts Living Room Series at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Guitarist Lou Musa and pianist Craig Avery cover rock and classic rock songs and present their own compositions. Their performance is freely available. westshore.edu/performingarts.
Reading celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Celebration” at 11 a.m. March 20 via Zoom and Facebook Live. Michigan musician Kevin Devine joins the program. Pick up an activity kit at TADL’s Youth Services department.
Living room concert
CADILLAC — Gopherwood Concerts continues its 37th season with another “Direct to Your Living Room” show at 7 p.m. March 20. This livestream features the C.A.R.MA Quartet. Tickets are free; donations support the artists. gopherwoodconcerts.org
Parent meetings
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Schools hosts virtual meetings for parents of incoming kindergarteners and transitional kindergarteners. The Mill Creek Elementary meeting starts at 6 p.m. March 24; the Lakeland Elementary session begins at 6 p.m. March 25.
AmeriCorps member recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Julia Stout, of Traverse City, was recognized during AmeriCorps Week, March 7-13. Stout serves with the National Civilian Community Corps, a full-time AmeriCorps program. She works on group projects that support disaster relief, the environment, infrastructure, energy conservation and urban and rural development. She graduated with a biology degree from Grand Valley State University in April 2020.
Embryology series
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension offers the Michigan 4-H Embryology Course this spring. Students can learn the parts and function of an egg, record keeping, stages of development and more. Parents and teachers may explore this free, online program through the Desire2Learn platform. Registration: canr.msu.edu/courses/michigan-4-h-embryology-course
