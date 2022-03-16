Digital art displayed
ALPENA — Carol Lund’s computer-generated images are displayed at Thunder Bay Arts Gallery in March and April. She showcases her impressions of Alpena’s public art.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Camera club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. March 17 via Zoom. The presenter is Bill Schwab, photographer, educator and founder of Photostock!
Guests can access the program via tacameraclub.org.
Rock show
TRAVERSE CITY — Acoustic rock trio Project 6 performs at 9 p.m. March 17 at Encore 201, located at 201 E. Front St.
General admission is $5 at mynorthtickets.com.
Meet the senator
SUTTONS BAY — Sen. Curt VanderWall meets with community members at 10:30 a.m. March 18 at Leelanau County Government Center and 3:30 p.m. at the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce. VanderWall represents the 35th District of the Michigan Senate.
Short films preview
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre presents the Oscar-nominated short films March 18-24. Showtimes begin at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The five films: “Ala Kachuu- Take and Run,” “On My Mind,” “Please Hold,” “The Dress” and “The Long Goodbye.”
Tickets: thebaytheatre.com.
Michigan musician performs
CADILLAC — Drew Nelson and his band Highway 2 are in concert at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Cadillac Elks. Nelson is a multi-instrumentalist who mixes Americana and roots-rock with traditional folk sounds.
This is part of the winter/spring 2022 Gopherwood Concerts series. Attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a photo ID, or a negative COVID test. Face masks are required.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for ages 13-18 at After 26 Depot Cafe and Horizon Books. Contact: 800-836-0717.
Library discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the Michigan Mysteries presentation at 2 p.m. March 20 via Zoom and in person.
Local author and shipwreck hunter Ross Richardson talks about missing persons, aircraft and ships in the region. Register at tadl.org/michiganmysteries
Service awards nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Nominate an older adult, youth or mentor volunteer for their work during the last year. Organizations are recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs. Awards are also given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Apply by April 30 at research.net/r/2022MIServiceAwards. Questions: 517-335-4295.
