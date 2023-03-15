Project Graduation fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — A Project Graduation fundraiser starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Elk Rapids High School.
Parents can receive information about paying for college, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, their student’s estimated financial aid eligibility and more.
Michigan College Planning aims to donate $25 to the project for every family who attends.
Wildlife grants available
LANSING — The Michigan DNR accepts applications for its Wildlife Habitat Grant Program until March 16.
Funds are available for local, state, federal and tribal governments; nonprofit and profit groups and individuals.
Submit an application through https://bit.ly/3l1AM7q. Recipients are announced in May.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas.
They need crocheted, sewn, quilted or knitted blankets. The next shipment is March 17. To donate, contact 231-352-5227.
Scavenger hunt
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce presents the St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt from 1-5 p.m. March 17.
Visit 10 of the 19 participating shops and turn in the completed sheet to Nifty Things to enter the prize drawing. Tickets are $5 at My Michigan Roots, Word Love Goods and Short’s Pull Barn. Downtown Elk Rapids Association provides bonfires and s’mores.
Play readings
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Senior Reader’s Theatre Aged to Perfection reads three pieces at 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 and 2 p.m. March 19.
The plays are “The Rosewood Art Society,” “Sorry Wrong Number” and “The Philadelphia Story.” Donations are accepted. More details: 231-947-2210.
Sundae fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan hosts a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Purchase a hot fudge sundae for $10, with proceeds supporting area seniors during the March for Meals program.
Donations are also accepted at mealswheelslove.org.
Informational meeting set
TRAVERSE CITY — Hope Water International hosts an informational meeting at 3 p.m. March 18 at Fellowship Church.
Learn about the nonprofit’s work to bring clean water to people in Uganda and Sierra Leone. Questions: carolzbrown@yahoo.com.
Michigan Humanities Grants available
LANSING — Michigan Humanities Grants of up to $20,000 may support public events and discussions, exhibitions, publications, performing arts and more.
Submit proposals for feedback until March; final applications due March 23. michiganhumanities.org/humanities-grants
NMC receives funding
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will receive $3.75 million from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to renovate and expand the aviation hangar and purchase four aircraft for flight training.
NMC is tasked with providing a 50-percent match to the state funds. The project should cost a total of $7 million.
The aviation program includes about 50 students each year with a two-year waitlist.
