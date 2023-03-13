Input on Tart design
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City host public engagement sessions on March 15 and 16 on the design concepts for the TART Improvement and Extension project (West End Beach and the intersection of Peninsula Drive/US 37 and Eastern Avenue).
Virtual session: "Focusing on Downtown and Peninsula Sections" is March 15 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Participation Link: https://progressiveae.zoom.us/j/89298823363?pwd=UjErZ3JKR1Jkai9DSUhOeHNCYWVUQT09
- Session will be recorded and available to viewing; an opportunity to submit input digitally will be made available.
In-person sessions:
- "Downtown Section Focus" is March 16 from 3– 4:30 p.m. in the Governmental Center, Training Room at 400 Boardman Avenue
- "Base of Peninsula Section Focus" is March 16 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at NMC Innovation Center & Library (Formerly West Hall) at 1720 College Drive
Mobility plan open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City kicked off an initiative for a Mobility Action Plan in fall 2022 aimed at building a non-motorized network throughout the community. The plan will guide future infrastructure improvements. A public open house reviews the Mobility Action Plan’s vision and values, discusses different types of non-motorized facilities and gets a look at the first draft of a proposed network map.
In-person session:
- March 15 from 3-7 p.m. at The Alluvion (Commongrounds) at 414 E. Eighth Street
