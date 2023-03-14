Input on TART design
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City will host public engagement sessions on Wednesday and Thursday on the design concepts for the TART Improvement and Extension project (West End Beach and the intersection of Peninsula Drive/U.S. 37 and Eastern Avenue).
Virtual session: “Focusing on Downtown and Peninsula Sections” will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Participation Link: https://progressiveae.zoom.us/j/89298823363?pwd=UjErZ3JKR1Jkai9DSUhOeHNCYWVUQT09
- This session will be recorded and available for viewing; an opportunity to submit input digitally will be made available.
In-person sessions:
- “Downtown Section Focus” will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Governmental Center, Training Room at 400 Boardman Ave.
- “Base of Peninsula Section Focus” will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at NMC Innovation Center & Library (Formerly West Hall) at 1720 College Drive.
Mobility plan open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City kicked off an initiative for a Mobility Action Plan in fall 2022 aimed at building a non-motorized network throughout the community. The plan will guide future infrastructure improvements.
A public open house will offer a review of the Mobility Action Plan’s vision and values, a discussion of different types of non-motorized facilities and a look at the first draft of a proposed network map.
This in-person session will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Alluvion (Commongrounds) at 414 E. Eighth St.
