Weight restrictions expand

LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation expands its seasonal weight restrictions starting at 7 a.m. March 14.

This applies to all state trunk-line highways in the Lower Peninsula including the Mackinac Bridge. Routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S.

Michigan.gov/truckers

Book discussion

SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series presents a faculty panel discussion of the novel “The Women of the Copper Country” at 7 p.m. March 16 via Zoom.

This event is part of the Michigan Humanities Council’s Great Michigan Read.

More details: humankind@westshore.edu. bit.ly/humankindwinter2022

Kids play groups

INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts interactive play for kids in March. Tot Time (ages 2-4) starts at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Baby Time begins at 10 a.m. Fridays.

Bridge games

INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. March 17, 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.

Speaker series

PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School hosts the “Defend Us in Battle: Classical Education and the Future of America” speaker series this spring.

The series begins at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at the schoolhouse. Dwight Longenecker, contributor to The Imaginative Conservative, presents “Classical Education in An Atheistic Age.”

Freewill offerings are appreciated.

