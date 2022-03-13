Weight restrictions expand
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation expands its seasonal weight restrictions starting at 7 a.m. March 14.
This applies to all state trunk-line highways in the Lower Peninsula including the Mackinac Bridge. Routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S.
Book discussion
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series presents a faculty panel discussion of the novel “The Women of the Copper Country” at 7 p.m. March 16 via Zoom.
This event is part of the Michigan Humanities Council’s Great Michigan Read.
More details: humankind@westshore.edu. bit.ly/humankindwinter2022
Kids play groups
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts interactive play for kids in March. Tot Time (ages 2-4) starts at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Baby Time begins at 10 a.m. Fridays.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. March 17, 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Speaker series
PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School hosts the “Defend Us in Battle: Classical Education and the Future of America” speaker series this spring.
The series begins at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at the schoolhouse. Dwight Longenecker, contributor to The Imaginative Conservative, presents “Classical Education in An Atheistic Age.”
Freewill offerings are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.