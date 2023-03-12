Concert tickets on sale
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Center for the Arts presents summer shows as part of the Interlochen Arts Festival.
Styx performs at 7:30 p.m. July 12. Admission starts at $45. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. July 22. Seats start at $52. Concerts occur in Kresge Auditorium.
Find seats at interlochen.org/tickets.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features shaving cream shamrocks at 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 13 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. March 16.
A Pi Day Celebration is available at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. March 14. Attendees receive the book “All for Pie, and Pie for All” from Great Start for Quality. Each session includes circle games, crafts and a story.
Kids can play with puzzles at 9:30 a.m., noon or 2:30 p.m. March 17. Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Call for abstract art
LUDINGTON — Visual artists of all ages can enter the “Modes of Abstraction” exhibition, set April 7-28 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Cost is $5 per item. Drop off works March 14-31. LACA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Student performances
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan Opera House presents student performances this month. The public is invited to these free shows. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Upcoming concerts:
- March 14 — Cheboygan High School Jazz Band
- March 15 — Cheboygan High School Choir
- March 16 — Mackinaw City Concert Band
- March 23 — Cheboygan Middle and High School Concert bands
Shows are livestreamed through the Cheboygan Opera House Facebook page.
Hospice fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan hosts its “Barley, BBQ and Beats” fundraiser this spring around the state.
Events include three barbecue samples from area pit masters and three cocktail samples from Michigan distillers along with live music. Events occur May 19 in Cadillac, Oct. 20 in Traverse City and Nov. 3 in Alpena.
Tickets are $50 starting March 15 at hom.org/bbb. Pay $75 at the door. Purchase more tokens on site, if desired.
More details: etaule@hom.org.
Blackthorn concert
GRAYLING — Blackthorn performs Celtic music at 7 p.m. March 16 at AuSable Artisan Village. Admission is $30. artisanvillage.org
Opera showing
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents a Metropolitan Opera performance at noon March 18 at Ramsdell Theatre.
This live performance of Richard Wagner’s opera “Lohengrin” is streamed from the MET.
Tickets: ramsdelltheatre.org/metopera. Questions: 231-398-9770.
TriShare site available
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan recently launched the new website TriShare.org.
The employer benefit program can assist families with licensed child care. The website provides information about the MI TriShare Child Care Pilot Program, how to apply and staff contacts. The initiative is available in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
The program piloted in 2021. United Way was one of three organizations in the state to administer it.
