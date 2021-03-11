Rep. office hours
GRAYLING — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, plans to meet residents of Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Roscommon counties this month. People can share concerns and ideas at these events, or contact Rendon’s office at 517-373-3817.
Upcoming meetings:
- March 12 — 9 a.m. at Goodale’s Bakery in Grayling and 10:30 a.m. at Kalkaska Village Hall
- March 19 — 9 a.m. at McBain Fire Barn
- March 22 — noon at Roscommon Township Hall in Houghton Lake
NAMI collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts a can and bottle collection at noon March 13 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. This event supports the local NAMI chapter, which aims to provide for people with mental health challenges.
Mental health forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University hosts the Health Forum of Northern Michigan from 8-9:30 a.m. March 18. The virtual discussion topic is “Protecting Our Mental Health.” Register at gvsu.edu/hfnorthernmich. Questions: 616-331-5876; dykstrdi@gvsu.edu.
