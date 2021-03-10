Meeting cancellation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners canceled the March 10 meeting. Visit grandtraverse.org for the current county meeting schedule.
Young Fives program
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS invites families to enroll their students in the 2021-22 Young Fives starting at 9 a.m. March 11. The kindergarten program is offered at Courtade, Eastern, Long Lake and Silver Lake elementary schools. tcaps.net/kindergarten
Bridge meetings
ST. IGNACE — Mackinac Bridge Authority’s Finance Committee meets at 9 a.m. March 12. The regular MBA board meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Topics include traffic and revenue reports, ongoing bridge maintenance and the toll software. The public is welcome to join via Microsoft Team and YouTube. More details: mackinacbridge.org
Museum joins Smithsonian program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center recently announced its new status as a Smithsonian Affiliate, joining more than 200 other affiliates in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Panama. The local museum can collaborate on public programs, offer professional development opportunities, host traveling exhibitions and borrow artifacts. Also, the museum will be able to offer Smithsonian Affiliate membership alongside its current membership options.
Awards available
FARMINGTON HILLS — Michigan Auto Law invites Michigan high school students to apply for the Kelsey’s Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship. Juniors and seniors may submit a short video, tweet or image that aims to persuade youth to reduce driving distractions. The deadline is March 31. michiganautolaw.com/scholarships/kelseys-law
Mini grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City accepts mini-grant applications through April 1. Requests
are limited to $2,500. Local nonprofits may seek funds
for projects that align with
the club’s mission of advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. Questions: dadacey12@gmail.com.
Residents advised to boil water
TRAVERSE CITY — Residents of East Bay Township should boil their tap water after a water main break.
The advisory was posted by Grand Traverse County officials around 4 p.m. on www.grandtraverse.org, and includes all residents of the township.
It follows concerns of lost pressure and possible contamination as a result of that break, the advisory states. While bacterial contamination is unlikely to introduce anything harmful to water supply, county officials encourage locals to err on the side of caution.
That includes boiling tap water and letting it cool before using, or opting for bottled water for all drinking, ice-making, teeth-brushing, dish-washing and food-preparing, according to the advisory.
Precautions should be followed “until further notice,” the advisory reads.
See updates on the matter at www.record-eagle.com.
Councilman arraigned
DETROIT — A Detroit city councilman has been arraigned on a misconduct in office charge.
Gabe Leland appeared via livestream Tuesday in 36th District Court, The Detroit News reported.
The charge involves the alleged acceptance of “a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash,” according to court documents.
Monroe County Prosecutor Michael Roehrig said last year that the cash was to influence a vote on certain matters. Roehrig’s office is handling the case after the Wayne County prosecutor’s office cited a conflict of interest.
A federal grand jury indicted Leland in 2018 on corruption charges tied to $15,000 in bribes and free auto body work solicited and accepted from a business owner in return for help on a property issue.
Leland has announced that he will not seek re-election to a third term representing Detroit’s District 7.
He stood mute at his arraignment Tuesday and the court entered a not guilty plea on Leland’s behalf, according to the newspaper.
He was released on personal bond and has an April 5 probable cause hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.