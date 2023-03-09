Donation program
SUTTONS BAY — Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands Casino selected PoWeR! Book Bags as the charity during the Cash in on Kindness program in March.
Anyone visiting either casino may donate to the local nonprofit, which will purchase books for children.
Klondike Derby
INTERLOCHEN — Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council presents the Klondike Derby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
The event include 15 outdoor stations with mock emergency scenarios. Scouts will use sleds with equipment and first aid kits to complete activities. The local fire department gives demonstrations.
Sign up at www.scoutingevent.com/272-Interlochen. Questions: coonrodmm@interlochen.org.
Resource fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Polestar hosts the Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
LGBTQ+ information and resources are available. Attending organizations also include Up North Pride, Thomas Judd Care Center, the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon March 11 at Family Fare on Eighth St.
Donate returnable cans and bottles to the local organization, which provides support groups and classes to educate about mental illness.
Community Spirit Week
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce presents its second annual Community Spirit Week from March 13-17.
Area businesses and schools may participate by dressing according to each day’s theme: Monday is Sports Day, Tuesday is Beach Day, Wednesday is Cowboy/Cowgirl Day, Thursday is America Day and Friday is St. Paddy’s Day.
Share photos of a team, class or group on Facebook or send them to the chamber at info@ejchamber.org.
Shipwreck presentation
ELK RAPIDS — Chris Roxburgh presents “Exploring Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes” at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Roxburgh shares his photos of diving in the Mackinac Straits and Thunder Bay. The program is sponsored by Rotary Club of Elk Rapids.
Hockey discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Keith Gave gives a presentation at 6:30 p.m. March 14 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom.
Gave wrote the bestseller “The Russian Five.” Contact: 231-932-8502.
Book series continues
HARBOR SPRINGS — Kristie Dickinson recently published “The Tunnels 2: Secrets,” the last book in her Harbor Secret Series.
The historical fiction novel is set in Harbor Springs, where the author attended high school. Find the e-book or paperback text via Amazon.com.
State wants to hear from people who lost power in storms
DEARBORN — State regulators want to hear from frustrated Michigan residents who lost electricity during recent storms across the Lower Peninsula.
The Michigan Public Service Commission, which sets rates and other policies affecting utilities, said it will hold two town hall-style meetings on March 20 in Jackson and Dearborn.
Another meeting will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on March 21 over Microsoft Teams.
“We know how exasperating it is to lose power and for it to take days for service to be restored, and we share in the frustrations with the reliability of the state’s power grid,” MPSC Chairman Dan Scripps said.
Hundreds of thousands of people lost power — some for days — as a result of ice and snow from two storms. The state’s largest utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, said the weather presented extraordinary challenges.
“The commission is holding these town halls to give Michiganders a chance to share directly with state regulators their experiences during and after the storms, as well as a chance to hear about what steps the MPSC is taking to address reliability,” Scripps said.
The Jackson meeting will start at noon at American 1 Credit Union Event Center, followed by the Dearborn gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Fordson High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.