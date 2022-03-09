Bishop visit
TRAVERSE CITY — The Ancient Order of Hibernians invited Bishop Jeffrey J. Walsh to lead Mass at 8 a.m. March 12 at St. Francis Church.
Walsh is a newly-ordained bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord. Area churchgoers may attend the service.
Stewardship applications due
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture accepts applications for its Conservation Stewardship Program through March 15.
Michigan farmers and non-industrial private forest owners may apply for annual payments for land stewardship. The program is for working lands including cropland, pastureland, non-industrial private forest land and land under the jurisdiction of American Indian tribes.
More details: 231-941-0951. farmers.gov
