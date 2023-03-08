Photographs displayed
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents “The Art of Photography: Regional Images through the Lens” from March 8 through April 22.
A reception goes from 5-7 p.m. March 11. Meet the photographers and enjoy snacks and wine.
Academic contest
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC’s International Affairs Forum hosts the 10th annual Academic WorldQuest regional competition from noon to 3 p.m. March 9 in the Osterlin Building at NMC.
The public may watch 15 area teams compete. The winning team goes to Washington D.C. for the national contest in April. tciaf.com
‘Cinderella’ performances
CHEBOYGAN — Cheboygan High School students perform “Cinderella” at 7:30 p.m. March 9-11 and 2 p.m. March 12 at Cheboygan Opera House.
Prices are $15 at theoperahouse.org or $17 at the door. Box office: 231-627-5841.
Gallery presents artist
ALPENA — Ellen LaCross is featured at Thunder Bay Art Gallery in March and April.
An open house goes from 5:30-7 p.m. March 10. LaCross works mainly in water media and collage.
‘Cry It Out’ shows
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse Pop Up Studio Theatre presents “Cry It Out” at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 and 16-18 and at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Grand Traverse Event Center. This play includes adult language and situations.
Admission is $18 (plus fees) by calling 231-947-2210, ext. 2 or visiting tickets.oldtownplayhouse.com.
Grants available
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council accepts grant applications until March 10.
A total of $2,000 is available for youth-focused projects. Organizations may fill out an inquiry form at manisteefoundation.org. Questions: 231-723-7269.
Bag collection
ALPENA — The Michigan State Police presents “Purses with a Purpose” through April.
The post collects new purses and handbags filled with toiletries, socks, shampoo, hairbrush and other items. These will be donated to Hope Shores Alliance. Donate items at 3283 W. Washington Ave. in Alpena.
Awards available
DETROIT — The Michigan Architectural Foundation announces its new Education Awareness Grant Program.
Nonprofits can apply for awards, which help fund architecture-based education projects for kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout the state.
Applications are due April 1 and must include a cover letter, completed information sheet and photographs or graphics. More details: https://tinyurl.com/2n72w3s4. Questions: tom@mathisonarchitects.com.
COVID cases jump; deaths decline
Weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped 22 percent this week to 6,069, while reported weekly deaths fell 23 percent from 107 to 82, Michigan health officials reported Tuesday.
The jump in cases appears to be the result of a spike on Feb. 28, when positive tests soared to 2,584 were reported. Over the six days just before and after Feb. 28, the state averaged 736 positive tests.
Related: Study calls mask mandates into question, putting health experts on defense
Of the reported deaths, four were in January, 60 in February and 13 in March. There have been 233 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in February compared to 539 in February 2022.
Michigan reported 737 COVID-positive hospital patients as of Monday, down from 803 a week earlier. — Mike Wilkinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.