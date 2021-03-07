Weight restrictions
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation imposes additional weight restrictions on all state trunk-line highways starting at 8 a.m. March 8. These routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S. Call: 800-787-8960.
Groundwater webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love of Water hosts a Zoom discussion at noon March 10. FLOW Senior Adviser Dave Dempsey presents the organization’s newest report “Deep Threats to Our Sixth Great Lake.” Other presenters: Carrie Jennings, of the Freshwater Society in Minnesota, and Alan Steinman, of the Robert B. Annis Water Research Institute at Grand Valley State University. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/p882rua4.
Park planning meeting
NORTHPORT — Michigan Department of Natural Resources hosts a virtual meeting about Leelanau State Park at 6 p.m. March 10. Visit Michigan.gov/Leelanau to view the draft plan and register for this event. A recording will be posted about a week later. Share comments to JensenD1@Michigan.gov by March 30.
Homebrewing meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Homebrewers Guild meets at 7 p.m. March 11 at Great Lakes Malting Company on Cass Road. The public is welcome. Attendees should wear a face mask, observe social distancing and bring a tasting cup. nmhomebrewers.org
School fundraiser
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club aims to raise money to build a solar array at the school. Club members hope the installation can be complete by Earth Day, April 22. Donations are accepted via GoFundMe until midnight March 13.
Preschool tuition aidMANISTEE — Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Great Start Collaborative offers grants to pay half of preschool tuition in Manistee County. The program is open to families with kids ages 3-4 who are considering enrollment or are already enrolled. Applications: manisteefamily.org. Contact: shopkins@manistee.org; 231-690-1037.
