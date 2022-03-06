Seasonal weight restrictions extend
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation expands its seasonal weight restrictions starting at 6 a.m. March 7.
This applies to all state trunk-line highways north of the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio borders. Routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S.
Restrictions are enforced to protect roads during spring thaws and help prevent potholes. Call MDOT at 800-787-8960 to learn more.
M-32 project begins March 7
GAYLORD — Michigan Department of Transportation removes roadside trees and regrades slopes starting March 7 along M-32 from the east Otsego County line near Gaylord to east of East Jordan.
Drivers should watch for occasional shoulder and lane closures. Work is expected to last through June 17.
Preschool beach party
INTERLOCHEN — Families and children are invited to the annual Preschool Story Hour Beach Party at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 9 at Interlochen Public Library.
Kids can play in the water, dig in the sand, make a craft and listen to a story. Wear beach clothes and bring a towel.
Yoga classes
BELLAIRE — Daryl Allison-Busch leads a yoga practice from 12:30-4:30 p.m. March 9 at ASI Community Center and Park. Classes occur each Wednesday.
Call 231-564-0010 for current prices and more details.
History lecture
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society hosts the Benzonia Academy Lecture “Maritime Safety” at 4 p.m. March 10.
Local researcher and historian Andy Bolander gives the presentation via Zoom. Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81511551159.
Manistee County grants
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council offers grants for local youth. Applicants may include nonprofits, school districts and units of government that serve Manistee County residents.
Apply by March 10 at manisteefoundation.org. Questions: 231-723-7269.
Onaway VFW post needs more members
ONAWAY (AP) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in northern Michigan is in danger of closing because of a lack of active members.
The VFW in Onaway has only five members out of 70 who are regularly involved at Post 5857, Commander Robert Skinner told The Alpena News.
“I don’t even have enough people to make appointments,” Skinner said. “I’m not sure what we’re going to do.”
He said the district could take control of Post 5857 if eight board seats aren’t filled.
“Some of the active members we do have are older and crippled up like myself and that makes it harder yet,” Skinner said.
He said strict rules are a factor. Veterans must have served in a foreign country during war to join the VFW.
“There is a smaller pool of veterans for us to draw from,” Skinner said. “I think if we had a little more flexibility it would help.”
The pandemic has also had an impact, he said, forcing Post 5857 to cut back on fundraising and community service.
Anyone in the community can attend Sunday breakfast or rent the hall, which is roughly 60 miles southeast of the Mackinac Bridge.
