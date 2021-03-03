Road closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission recently closed River Road between Keystone Road and Garfield Road. Crews plan work on a bridge from March 8 through Sept. 3. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.
Historical presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society hosts Peg Siciliano at 6 p.m. March 4 via Zoom. Siciliano, a Traverse Area Historical Society board member, presents “The Pandemics: 1918 and Now.” Email aswaney@acegroup.cc for the program link.
Theater auditions
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts auditions for the 2021 Community Theatre program at 7 p.m. March 4, 8 and 10. Participants may give a 2-3 minute monologue and practice character improvisation and scenes from a few scripts. RSVP: 989-745-6096.
Youth council seeks applicants
CHICAGO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency invites Michigan students in eighth through 11th grade to apply for the Youth Preparedness Council. YPC members serve two years and are chosen based on their interest in helping others, community involvement and leadership skills. Applications are due March 7. Candidates are notified in May. More information: FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov.
Yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers livestream yoga classes this spring. Gentle yoga starts at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays from March 10 through May 5, or Tuesdays from March 9 through May 4. Cost is $79 for either session. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Scholarship auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale invites area students to audition for a scholarship. Awards are available for band, orchestra, voice, guitar and keyboard students in seventh through 12th grade. Funds can go toward lessons, music camp, summer music program or instrument purchase. Applications and fees are due March 19. gtmusicale.org
Woman, unborn child killed in auto accident
BRANCH TOWNSHIP — A woman, her unborn child and a man have been killed after the minivan they were in collided with another vehicle in western Michigan.
They Mason County sheriff’s office said a Jeep Patriot struck the minivan about 1:45 p.m. Monday in Branch Township.
The minivan driver, David McLain-Williams, 24, of Scottville, died at the scene of the crash. Deputies said Ashley Plotts, 22, of Scottville, died at a hospital. She was eight months pregnant.
The 27-year-old driver of the Jeep Patriot ran from the crash site but was caught about a half-mile away, deputies said.
He was arrested and was facing charges in the crash.
Branch Township is northwest of Grand Rapids.
Dive team recovers body of ice angler
SUNFIELD TOWNSHIP — An angler has died after falling through ice on a mid-Michigan lake.
The 41-year-old man was fishing Monday afternoon on Tamarock Lake in Sunfield Township, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said.
Rescuers responded to the lake west of Lansing after a 911 call from someone else who was fishing. A dive team later recovered the body of Jason Betts.
Commented
