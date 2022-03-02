Stella for Spokes
TRAVERSE CITY — Stella for Spokes orders are accepted from March 3-8 at Trattoria Stella.
Take home a short rib or lentil meal for two from 3-6 p.m. and join a virtual toast at 7 p.m. March 10.
Proceeds support Norte programs. Order at stellatc.com.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. March 3 at Peninsula Community Library.
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians member Linda Woods presents “Life Stories: Growing up in Peshawbestown, Serving in the Military and the Eagle Staff.”
Donations help maintain local historical structures. Face masks are required. Contact: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
Weight restrictions return
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation enforces seasonal weight restrictions starting at 6 a.m. March 4 on all state trunk-line highways. These routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S.
Restrictions are in place to protect roads during spring thaws and help prevent potholes. Call MDOT at 800-787-8960 to learn more.
Gallery exhibition
LUDINGTON — Ruth Dimmitt’s “Weed Haven Whimsy” is displayed March 4-26 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
View her poetry, drawings and paintings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Meet the senator
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, meets with residents of the 35th District at 2 p.m. March 4 at Kalkaska Village Office.
More information: 855-347-8035.
School accused of retaliation against mom is settling case
ROCHESTER (AP) — A suburban Detroit parent who claimed she lost her job for criticizing COVID-19 policies in local schools has reached a tentative deal to settle a lawsuit against the district, a lawyer said Tuesday.
Controversy over how the Rochester district handled outspoken parents continues to simmer in the Oakland County community. There were calls for the resignation of Superintendent Bob Shaner and other officials at a meeting Monday.
“We have to address ... the abusive and bullying behavior by our district that has been condoned by our board of education,” Andrew Weaver told the school board.
Elena Dinverno participated in Facebook groups that were in favor of reopening schools for in-person instruction in 2020. She said she frequently questioned the school board’s decisions.
Dinverno filed a lawsuit last spring, saying her free speech rights were violated when she lost her job after a school board member contacted her employer.
In a court filing, the district now acknowledges that a deputy superintendent, not a school board member, made a call, though attorneys deny any wrongdoing.
Dinverno’s attorney, Deborah Gordon, and the district said the lawsuit was being settled. No details were disclosed yet.
“They have zero business policing her speech,” Gordon said in 2021 when the lawsuit was filed.
Rochester school board member Joe Pittel is proposing an anti-retaliation policy that would bar district officials from taking action against people who make a “good-faith complaint” or question policies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.