Benzie Bus fare change
BEULAH — Benzie Bus invites all Benzie County veterans and active military personnel to ride for 50 percent off. Submit a reduced fare application to start riding at the new rate. Call 231-325-3000 or visit benziebus.com for more information.
Art reception
LUDINGTON — The juried exhibition “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine- Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” opens with a reception from 5-8 p.m. March 3 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The reception features a labyrinth walk in the art center’s performance hall. View the artwork through March 31.
Humane society event
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society hosts the “Puppapalooza” adoption event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at Rocket Fizz.
The candy shop also plans to donate 10% of March 3-5 sales to the humane society.
Puzzle competition
TRAVERSE CITY — A jigsaw puzzle competition goes from 1-5:30 p.m. March 4 in Kirkbride Hall at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Teams of two to four people can compete to finish a puzzle. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are served. Registration: 231-941-1961.
Snow notice
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission reminds residents that depositing snow, ice or slush on roadways and highways is not allowed.
People also should avoid depositing snow in a way that may obstruct a driver’s view. These rules are part of Act No. 82 of the Public Acts of 1978 in Michigan.
Cancer awareness
TRAVERSE CITY — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, according to a release from Copper Ridge Surgery Center.
This type of cancer can affect men and women. Colon cancer screenings are recommended starting at age 45. People can talk with their primary care physician about screenings.
Blue Cross award
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation offers the Proposal Development Award.
Nonprofits and community-based service organizations based in Michigan can apply for up to $3,500 for health care projects.
Applications are accepted anytime. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2stwyndb.
DEI Fund provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund recently awarded almost $23,000 in grants to area organizations.
Funds went to Child and Family Services, Grand Traverse Industries, Grass River Natural Area, Mashup Rock and Roll Musical, National Writers Series, Northern Michigan E3, Pathfinder School, Planned Parenthood of Michigan, PoWeR! Book Bags, Title Track and Traverse Area Historical Society.
Learn more at gtrcf.org/supportdei.
