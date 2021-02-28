Weight restrictions
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation enforces seasonal weight restrictions starting at 6 a.m. March 1 on all state trunk-line highways. These routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S. Restrictions are in place until the frost line allows moisture to escape and roads regain stability. Call MDOT at 800-787-8960 to learn more.
Winter tracking event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Late Winter Tracking program at noon March 2 via Zoom. Emily Burke leads this free exploration of the science and art behind wildlife tracking. Register at grassriver.org.
Women’s history forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the virtual “Celebrate Women’s History Month” forum at noon March 3. Speakers: Linda Woods, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians elder; Rosie Vasquez, of Lake Leelanau; and Kim Kelderhouse, Leelanau Historical Society executive director. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/1v972ddj.
Dementia discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the Dr. James S. Jackson Seminar on Health Equity and Alzheimer’s Disease at 5 p.m. March 3. Topics include chronic stress and blood pressure, dementia and caregiver support. Register for the virtual event at alz.org/jackson-seminar. Alzheimer’s Association Helpline: 800-272-3900.
Photography talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Photographer Dexter R. Jones talks with Dennos Museum Curator of Education Jason Dake at 10:30 a.m. March 4. Discussion occurs through Zoom and Facebook. Jones’ work “Storied Portraits” is displayed at the museum until March 28.
Coffee Chats continue
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education presents Coffee Chats this winter via Zoom.
Each event features a story and a question-and-answer segment. Individual chats are $15 each or pay $99 for the full series. Contact: 231-995-1700.
Event schedule:
- March 5 — Kama Ross and Maddy Baroli, “A Northern Michigan Tree Project”
- March 12 — Carol Bell, “Root Cause Medicine”
- March 19 — Jeffrey Cobb, “The Lesson of the Lark”
- March 26 — Salah Qutaishat, “COVID-19 Exploited A Divided World”
- April 2 — Stephanie Rustem, “Sailing the Inland Seas”
- April 9 — Chris and Julie Doyal, “Travel Trailers”
- April 16 — Mickey Graham, “Pit Spitters and 20+ Years of Baseball”
- April 23 — James Dake, “The Field Guide to Northwest Michigan”
- April 30 — Constanza Hazelwood, “Tour Grand Traverse Region Water Projects”
