Prayer vigil
TRAVERSE CITY — Central United Methodist Church hosts a prayer vigil for Ukraine at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Open Space.
Everyone is invited to pray, and then stand along Grandview Parkway with signs.
Meet the representative
GRAYLING — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, meets with residents Feb. 28.
Office hours occur at 9 a.m. at Goodale’s Bakery in Grayling, 11:30 a.m. at Kalkaska Village Hall and 2 p.m. at McBain City Hall.
Contact: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts interactive programs for preschool and elementary students each week.
Activity schedule:
- Kid’s Craft Lab: 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 3
- Storytime Adventures: 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. March 1 and 4
Museum admission is $7. Sign up at glcm.org.
Vaccine clinic
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at First Presbyterian Church.
The seasonal flu shot costs $37 without insurance. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Call 888-217-3904 to make an appointment.
Writing retreat
WALLOON LAKE — Ernest Hemingway’s great-granddaughter Cristen Hemingway Jaynes will lead the Walloon Lake Writer’s Retreat from March 4-6.
The event features solo and collaborative writing sessions.
Weekend packages start at $350 and include lodging, the retreat, an autographed book from Hemingway Jaynes and a tour by the Michigan Hemingway Society.
Contact: 231-535-5000.
