Meet the representative
TRAVERSE CITY — Rep. Betsy Coffia hosts a coffee hour at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 101 N. Park St.
Coffia later meets with residents at 3 p.m. at Leelanau County Government Center. Attendees may bring questions or concerns.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students can participate in programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Kid’s Craft Lab features a lion head collage at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. March 2.
Storytime Adventures includes “Duck Soup” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The toddler gym is open in the Great Lakes Room at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. March 3.
Museum admission is $8. greatlakeskids.org
Local site recognized
LELAND — Fishtown Historic District in Leland is one of 22 Michigan properties listed on the 2022 National Register of Historic Places, administered by the State Historic Preservation Office.
For more details about the National Register of Historic Places program in Michigan or to nominate a property, visit https://www.michigan.gov/nrhp.
Volunteer opportunities
WASHINGTON D.C. — AmeriCorps offers summer service opportunities with the AmeriCorps NCCC and AmeriCorps VISTA programs.
The NCCC Summer of Service program is for ages 18-26. Projects involve environment and disaster response around the country. The AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program includes working with local organizations.
Applications for AmeriCorps NCCC Summer of Service team leaders are due Feb. 28. Members can apply until March 31. VISTA positions vary depending on current projects. View roles and apply through https://bit.ly/3XzaVkU.
History talk rescheduled
LELAND — Mark Smith, from Omena Historical Society, presents “The Story of the Grove Hill School” at 1:30 p.m. March 2 at Leelanau Historical Society.
Learn about Peter Dougherty, who established a residential school for Native Americans in Omena. This was originally scheduled for Feb. 23 but was postponed because of winter weather.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society gathers at 6 p.m. March 2 at Peninsula Community Library.
A business meeting highlights ongoing activities and future historical society projects. Karen Rieser will outline the renovation of exhibits at the Old Mission historic log church. More details: nikki.sobkowski@gmail.com.
‘Footloose’ production
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College presents “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, 9-11 and 2 p.m. March 5, 11 and 12 at Center Stage Theater.
Shows are recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets: westshore.edu/performingarts.
Woman sentenced to 4 years for tax fraud
DETROIT — A federal judge has sentenced a Detroit woman to more than four years in prison for her role in a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and six states out of about $28 million in tax returns.
U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison’s office announced Friday that U.S. District Judge Linda Parker sentenced 42-year-old Sameerah Marrell to four-and-a-half years behind bars and three years on supervised release.
Ison’s office said Marrell pleaded guilty on Jan 23 to mail fraud, wire fraud and committing an offense on bond.
According to court records, Marrell and accomplices filed false claims for income tax refunds with the IRS and the Minnesota, Georgia, Maryland, Arizona, Connecticut and Colorado state treasuries between 2014 and 2022. The claims sought about $13.7 million from the IRS and about $14.7 million from the states.
The IRS and the states paid out about $8.5 million combined before the claims before the claims were discovered to be fraudulent. Ison’s office said Marrell continued to file false claims even after she was arrested.
