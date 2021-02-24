Therapist to coauthor chapter
TRAVERSE CITY — The Oxford Textbook of Palliative Social Work invited local therapist Mary Raymer to coauthor a chapter about adult bereavement with NYU professor Susan Gerbino. More information: 231-938-9610.
Artist workshop
LANSING — Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center offers the ArtPath Artist Workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Learn more about the ArtPath River Trail Exhibition, which is displayed this summer. Adult artists may submit their works for consideration by March 31. Register for the workshop via Eventbrite.com.
Dance party
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan E3 hosts a Black History Month Virtual Dance Party from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 27. Donations support the organization’s scholarship fund for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) high school graduates. The Zoom link will be posted on Facebook. Contact: nmichigane3@gmail.com.
Snow challenge
SUTTONS BAY — The 2021 “Sno x Challenge” goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at Leelanau Adventure RC Park. An outdoor course and indoor crawler course are available. Kids under 12 are free. Entry is $10 for the indoor course, and $15 for the outdoor.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications from students in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. Three new awards are available this year: the Emily and Frank Smiddy Scholarship for seniors graduating from Benzie County high schools planning to pursue STEM education, Judith Lang Journalism Scholarship for nonfiction writing and Ragland Bloem Scholarship Fund for graduating seniors from Antrim or Kalkaska counties who plan to study environmental topics. Applications are due March 1. gtrcf.org/scholarships/apply
Scholarship applications
MANISTEE — Manistee
County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications for the 2021-22
academic year. Awards are open to graduating high school seniors, graduating seniors at an early or middle college program and home-school students in Manistee County.
Apply at manisteefoundation.org until March 1. Winners are announced in the spring. Questions: scholarships@manisteefoundation.org; 231-723-7269.
MDOT project begins March 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation crews begin tree removal March 1 along M-37 from south of U.S. 31 to M-113. Roadwork begins April 1 and includes extending the center left-turn lane and new roundabouts at Vane and Blair Townhall roads.
Work requires temporary lanes, closures and traffic shifts. The $9 million proj- ect should be finished by Nov. 15.
Virtual discussion
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College hosts a COVID-19 vaccination discussion at 7 p.m. March 3.
Panelists: biology professor Paul Bilinski, psychology professor Jessica Houser, pharmacist Greg Stewart and District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Jennifer Morse. Community members may submit questions to rsnodgrass@westshore.edu. A Zoom link will be posted to the college’s Facebook page and website.
