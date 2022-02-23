ISEA presentation
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts an ISEA Cafe from 3-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in person and via Zoom.
The University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability Graduate Student Research Team presents their results and recommendations after a year of researching the ISEA data management system.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older are invited to make greeting cards.
Registration is required, as space is limited. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Alzheimer’s event
SOUTHFIELD — Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter presents “The Future of Alzheimer’s Research and Treatments” at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom.
The public may register at alz.org/R10Future.
Saxophonist performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Saxophonist Branford Marsalis performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at City Opera House.
Student tickets are $15; others start at $45. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Railroad society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan gathers at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers modern trains that go to six U.S. national parks. Everyone is welcome. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Alumni award nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College accepts nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award honorees until March 1.
Recipients are chosen based on their professional achievements and/or leadership in the local or global community. Find nomination forms at nmc.edu/alumni. Questions: 231-995-2825.
Nominate a town
TRAVERSE CITY — The Consumers Energy Foundation accepts nominations through March 18 for its “Put Your Town on the Map” contest.
Communities with populations of 10,000 or fewer may submit their proposals. Ten finalists present at the Small Town and Rural Development Conference in May. The foundation provides funding for three projects that aim to assist small communities in Michigan.
Questions: hunter@cedamichigan.org.
2 teens arrested after 3 fatally shot in Detroit
DETROIT — Two teenage males have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a couple and their 5-year-old son in their Detroit home, police said Tuesday.
The suspects, ages 16 and 17, knew the victims, police said. They were arrested Monday and lodged in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility while police prepare warrants seeking murder charges, Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said during a news conference.
Tips from the community led police to the two suspects, McGinnis said.
Police were called to the home Sunday after a family member said they hadn’t heard from them in several days. When they checked at the home, they found a man, woman and her 5-year-old son dead inside.
Police say the woman and man were found together in a room.
“The child was in his bedroom. Was in his bedroom on the floor. ... Just a very tragic scene,” Police Chief James White said.
The woman was the child’s mother, he said.
White said family members hadn’t heard from the victims in weeks, and they found the back door had been kicked in.
Police haven’t released a motive for the slayings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.