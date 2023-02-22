Michigan artists displayed
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center showcases the work of Michigan-based artists Nik Burkhart and Marti Liddle-Lameti from Feb. 24 through March 31.
The opening reception is Feb. 24 from 5-7 p.m. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
NMC performances
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Concert Band and Grand Traverse Chorale perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Milliken Auditorium at the Dennos Museum Center.
A show features the NMC Chamber Singers, Canticum Novum and the NMC Children’s Choir at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in Lars Hockstad Auditorium at Central Grade School.
Admission is $13 per adult and $8 per student or senior at nmcmusicdepartment.simpletix.com. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per student or senior at the door.
‘Summer of Soul’ showing
TRAVERSE CITY — Cinema Curiosa presents “Summer of Soul” from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 24 at Traverse Area District Library. The documentary follows the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival and is rated PG-13.
Teen awards
NEW YORK — High school seniors are invited to apply for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.
College-bound students may write about how Alzheimer’s disease impacts their lives. Submissions are due March 1 at alzfdn.org/scholarship.
Scholarships for women
TRAVERSE CITY — The American Association of University Women of Traverse City offers scholarships for area women who completed at least two years of postsecondary education and take at least nine credits each semester.
Three, $2,000 awards are available. Apply for the Minnie Votruba Moore Scholarship via gtrcf.org or the AAUW-TC Branch award at aauwtc.org. The deadline is March 1.
Scholarships available
ALPENA — Northland Area Federal Credit Union accepts applications for the 2023 Jerry Erickson Educational Scholarship.
The credit union’s student members are eligible for this award. Winners are chosen based on academic achievement, community involvement and their essay.
Find an application at northlandcu.com. Mail the completed form to 1161 N. Bagley St. in Alpena, MI 49707 by March 1.
PACT Act for veterans
WASHINGTON D.C. — Military veterans could benefit from the PACT Act, known as the “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.”
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs processes claims under the law, which aims to expand “eligibility of VA health care and benefits for veterans with toxic exposure from the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras,” according to a release.
Learn more about the PACT Act by calling 800-827-1000.
Funeral held for Michigan State victim
DETROIT — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University.
Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood to young adulthood. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described her as someone with “quiet confidence” and “loud compassion.”
“Her future was robbed from her by a senseless act of violence. It’s not fair,” Whitmer told mourners at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.
Whitmer promised Anderson’s family that her death “will not have been in vain.”
“Actions that we take in response to this will honor your daughter,” the governor said, a reference to gun legislation that Democratic lawmakers in Michigan are pursuing.
Rema Vassar, chair of Michigan State’s governing board, referred to the morning winter weather.
“Michigan doesn’t get many sunny days, but the sun came out today. ... You know diamonds are forever. And she lives forever,” Vassar said.
Anderson, she added was “smart,” “brilliant” and is “forever a Spartan.”
The funeral was the last for the three students who were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired at Berkey Hall and at the MSU Union. Services were held Saturday for Brian Fraser, 20, who, like Anderson, graduated from a Grosse Pointe high school, and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.
Anderson wanted to graduate from college as soon as possible on her way to becoming a surgeon, her family said last week.
Five students who were wounded remain in a Lansing hospital, including two in critical condition.
The shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, of Lansing, killed himself when confronted by police about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus. He had no connection to the victims or the university and may have had mental health problems, investigators said, citing a note in his possession.
Classes resumed Monday at Michigan State in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
On Tuesday, Democrats in Michigan’s House announced legislation that they say will help prevent acts of violence like the Michigan State University shooting. The bills parallel gun safety and background check measures that Senate Democrats put forward last week.
“This is not a political issue; it is a public health emergency,” said House Speaker Joe Tate, a Democrat from Detroit.
