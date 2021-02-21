Michigan artists perform
PETOSKEY — Blissfest Music Organization presents The Michigan Room from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25.
The virtual “Folk Unlocked” event features Michigan artists, including Laith Al-Saadi, Joshua Davis, The Accidentals and Seth Bernard.
Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Watch the shows through the Blissfest News YouTube channel.
Winter Food Drive
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors hosts the Winter Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 25-27 at area stores. BACN collects peanut butter, soup, macaroni and cheese, fruit cups and canned tuna for area families.
Drop-off locations: Family Markets in Honor and Copemish, Family Fare in Frankfort, Shop-N-Save in Benzonia and Save-A-Lot in Benzonia.
Financial donations are accepted at BenzieBACN.org or send checks to P.O. Box 93 in Benzonia, MI 49616.
The virtual drive goes through March 15.
Volunteer roles available
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan (CFS) is recruiting full-time AmeriCorps VISTA members for one-year positions.
Volunteers earn a monetary award after the program that goes toward student loans or current post-secondary education expenses.
Roles include marketing, fundraising, data collection, building or strengthening partnerships, expanding CFS programs and more. Work is virtual until CFS offices reopen.
Adults with a least a high school diploma or equivalent may apply at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFSVISTA. Questions: 231-313-8002; ascott@cfs3L.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.