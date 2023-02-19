Meet a representative
HONOR — State Rep. John Roth, R-Interlochen, invites local residents to his office hours this month.
Upcoming meetings are planned for:
- Feb. 20 — 11 a.m. at Sweet’s Bar and Grill in Honor and 1 p.m. at Farr Center in Onekama
- Feb. 24 — 11 a.m. at Lodi Trading Company in Kalkaska and 1 p.m. at M88 Morning Grind in Bellaire
Contact Roth at 517-373-1766.
Labor market talk
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series continues with “’I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom.
Economist and author Dana Peterson gives the presentation. Access the event at https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23.
STEAM event
TRAVERSE CITY — The STEAM/Makers Alliance of Northwest Michigan will host a pop-up event at 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Activities also will be presented by Newton’s Road, Traverse Area District Library Youth Services, 4-H, Challenge Island, Arts for All, Grand Traverse Butterfly House and Bug Zoo, Inland Seas Education Association and the Grand Traverse Conservation District.
Reserve a spot at www.greatlakeskids.org/events/ar-20230224e/.
Coat drive continues
GAYLORD — The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post recently collected 107 coats at its annual Stuff a Blue Goose event to help families in need.
Items were contributed by staff at Walmart as well as community members.
It is still possible to give: People may drop off new winter clothing at the MSP Gaylord Post from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GM funds auto camp
MIDLAND — General Motors recently awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp this summer.
High school students are invited to attend Full Tank Automotive Camp from June 11-16.
Learn more and apply via northwood.edu/full-tank-auto-camp.
