Asylum Roadshow
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Historic Commons hosts another Asylum Roadshow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
People may bring artifacts and share their stories for use in future exhibitions or articles. The project aims to collect documents, images and objects relating to the Traverse City State Hospital.
Chili Cook-off
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chili Cook-off is from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Boonedocks.
Community members may enjoy unlimited chili samples for $10 per adult and $5 per kid ages 6-12. Proceeds are given to Glen Lake school students.
Beer trail
GAYLORD — The Craft Beer Trail event begins at noon Feb. 19 at Otsego Resort’s River Cabin. Walk the groomed trail to the beaver dam, sampling drinks with light food along the way.
Cost is $38 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Virtual job fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Childcare Virtual Job Fair runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23. The event features employers in the child care industry who have job openings.
The fair is organized by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Workforce Development, Michigan Works! and Great Start to Quality.
Job seekers may register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/Le9b7. Employers can email Beth.Norton@networksnorthwest.org.
BBB award
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan accepts applications for the annual Trust Scholarship until March 31.
High school seniors may apply for a $1,500 award. Winners are recognized at the 2022 BBB Trust Award Celebration in July at LMCU Ballpark. Apply at bbb.org/wmiawards.
State sues village over rebuild attempt
BREEDSVILLE — A state agency is suing a southwestern Michigan village, accusing local officials of not obtaining necessary permits when they attempted to rebuild a 171-year-old dam that failed more than a decade ago.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy filed the lawsuit Feb. 4 against Breedsville, a tiny Van Buren County crossroads where a dam on the south branch of the Black River burst in 2008 during a period of heavy autumn rainfall.
The dam, which was built in 1837, had formed an 8-acre pond in the community of about 240 people.
State inspectors began increasing scrutiny in Breedsville two years ago following a complaint, MLive.com reported.
State regulators say local officials engineered an attempt to fix the dam without obtaining permits. State law requires permits for any dam repairs or construction work that occurs in a river or in wetland areas near or connected to an inland water body.
The state agency wants a court to order the village to remove armor stone and fill dirt from a side channel next to Breedsville’s park, restore wetlands that existed before the earthwork and potentially pay fines accruing at $60,000 per day.
The Associated Press left a message seeking comment on the lawsuit for an attorney for Breedsville.
State Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Tuesday that Breedsville “has had years to properly address the environmental concerns created by this improper response to the dam breach.”
The case has been assigned to an Ingham County judge.
Nessel’s office said the state’s environmental agency told village leaders in 2008 that rebuilding the failed dam would require a state permit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.