Virtual lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum presents “Outlooks on U.S. National Security” at 5 p.m. Feb. 18. The speaker is Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School of Law. A $10 donation is suggested. Admission is free to students and educators. Get the Zoom link by registering through tciaf.com.
Camera club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets Feb. 18 via Zoom. Local photographer John Robert Williams shares images of the COVID-19 pandemic. Questions: 231-883-1588. tacameraclub.org
Preschool informational
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS hosts a Google Meet at
10 a.m. Feb. 20 to provide information about 2021-22 tuition-based preschool programs. Join by dialing +1 260-225-9881 and using PIN 397 955 837.
Families can enroll their preschool (ages 3-5), toddler Montessori (18-36 months) and primary preschool Montessori (ages 3-5) students. Registration is open through April 9. More details: tcaps.net/preschool.
Beaumont says vaccinations canceled
ROYAL OAK — A Detroit-
area hospital system has canceled 1,884 appointments for second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine because it didn’t receive enough from the state.
Beaumont Health said Monday that it learned Friday of a significant reduction in its vaccine allocation.
The appointments had been scheduled for Thursday. Beaumont Health said it was working to automatically reschedule them to a week later at the previous times if it receives enough vaccines.
“Our teams worked around the clock and throughout the weekend with the state to try and secure the second dose vaccine we requested,” said Carolyn Wilson, chief operating officer for the eight-hospital system
Beaumont Health said it has administered more than 100,000 doses since the vaccine became available two months ago.
Michigan has reported more than 575,400 virus cases and 15,158 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Eight deaths and 1,265 newly confirmed cases were reported Sunday and Monday, according to Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Schools close, vaccinations delayed
DETROIT — Heavy snow has forced the closure of dozens of schools, shut down some city services and even postponed COVID-19 vaccinations in a number of communities across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
About 3,000 city-run COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled at Detroit’s convention center were pushed back from Tuesday to Saturday.
Washtenaw County postponed scheduled vaccinations Tuesday, while coronavirus vaccination clinics in mid-Michigan’s Ingham County also were closed.
Virtual and in-person classes were cancelled at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. Wayne State University in Detroit cancelled in-person classes. The Wayne County Treasurer’s office in Detroit shut down.
About 5 inches (12 centimeters) of snow fell in the Grand Rapids area in western Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.
The Lansing area saw about 7 inches, while parts of suburban Detroit had 8 inches or more.
