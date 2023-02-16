Coffee with a Cop returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Coffee with a Cop goes from 9-10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Mundos, 305 W. Front St. Meet with law enforcement personnel from the Michigan State Police, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and Traverse City Police Department.
Crafting session
BELLAIRE — Crafternoon begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 16 and older can use magazine and newspaper to make beads. Registration is required at bellairelibrary.org or call 231-533-8814.
STEAM activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Thursday Things features the Synth Petting Zoo at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Traverse Area District Library. This is a hands-on STEAM event featuring equipment from the Library of Things collection.
‘Tools of the Trade’ talk
EMPIRE — Inland Seas Education Association discusses its “Tools of the Trade” at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Glen Lake Community Library.
Learn about ISEA’s monitoring activities in Grand Traverse Bay and see their equipment.
Toronto band performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Enter the Haggis performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Dennos Museum Center.
The six-member Celtic rock group is based in Toronto. Tickets are $25 for museum members and $30 for others at www.simpletix.com/e/enter-the-haggis-tickets-110767. Pay $35 at the door.
Comedy tour tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedy magician Tom Coverly presents the “Kindness Wins Comedy + Magic Tour” at 8 p.m. July 14 at City Opera House.
Tickets are $30 at cityoperahouse.org. Coverly aims to donate the proceeds to his nonprofit, which works to prevent bullying.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs. Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
Condoms available
KALKASKA — Free condoms are available from any District Health Department No. 10 office during National Condom Month in February and National Condom Week, Feb. 13-21.
Pick up or request them via mail. Order at dhd10.org/mail-order-condoms. Questions: condoms@dhd10.org.
Drone degree coming
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College will offer an associate degree in Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) starting in the fall 2023 term.
This standalone degree replaces the current UAS specialization in the engineering technology associate degree program. A UAS certificate is also available.
About 60 students are enrolled in the UAS degree program, with around 25 graduating each year, and 10 students are in the UAS certificate program. nmc.edu/uas
Community college grant program
LANSING — The Michigan Community College Association recently started the Michigan Corrections Officer Grant Program.
Corrections officers may receive free tuition if they are employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections, earned fewer than 15 college credits, received approval from MDOC for the grant program and enroll at a Michigan community college.
Apply and learn more at www.mcca.org/Michigan-Corrections-Officer-Grant-Program.
