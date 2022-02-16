Lighthouse discussion planned
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse Executive Director Stef Staley presents “Sister Lights of the Grand Traverse Lighthouse” at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom.
‘Cinderella’ tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for the fairytale musical “Cinderella” at Old Town Playhouse.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-19, 24-26 and March 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19. Shows begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 and March 6 and 13.
Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Polar Plunge
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Polar Plunge is Feb. 19 at Centerpointe Marina. People may jump into the bay at 2 p.m.
Entry is free, but participants are encouraged to fundraise for Special Olympics of Michigan. Register through plungemi.org.
KN95 masks available
CADILLAC — KN95 masks are distributed at all District Health Department No. 10 offices. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provided the masks.
Each person may obtain up to three masks, while supplies last. dhd10.org
Spring break activity
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism aims to launch the “Spring into Activity” program in mid-February.
Visitors can use a mobile passport to check into Mission Point Lighthouse, TART Trails, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and other locations. Complete five activities and receive a coupon for a free pie slice from Grand Traverse Pie Company.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/3GIPrK5.
Club earns global grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City’s World Community Services Committee was approved for an $83,800 Global Grant from Rotary International.
Funds support solar power, education technology and sanitation projects for two schools in rural Uganda. Collaborating partners are Rotary clubs in Kabale, Uganda; Petaluma, California; Midland, Michigan; and Traverse City.
New memorial scholarships
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University offers two new memorial scholarships that honor alumni community members. The awards will go to undergraduates in the 2022-23 academic year. A dollar amount is yet to be determined.
The Martin (Beau) Korson Chippewa County Sunrise Rotary Club Award will go to an incoming freshman who graduated from a Chippewa County high school. Korson grew up in Suttons Bay and graduated from LSSU with a degree in mechanical engineering. He died in 2019.
The Heidi Bailey Memorial Nursing Scholarship is for a junior or senior nursing student interested in home health and hospice care. Bailey graduated from LSSU with a BSN and worked at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie. She died in 2021.
School summit, awards
WASHINGTON D.C. — Building Hope hosts the IMPACT Summit and Awards for charter schools from June 22-24.
During the event, the nonprofit plans to provide $130,000 in grants for U.S. charter school leaders. Any school may apply or be nominated until March 27 at buildinghope.org/impactawards.
