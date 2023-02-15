Tree removal continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City awarded the Madison and Jefferson Reconstruction Project to Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc.
Tree removal continues along Jefferson Avenue and Madison Street until March 3. Construction is set to begin in April.
Kids activities
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers activities for ages 2-4 at 10 a.m. Feb. 16 and 23. Babies and their caregivers can enjoy playtime, music and books at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 and 24.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 at Interlochen Public Library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Trivia event
ELK RAPIDS — Nature Trivia Night goes from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Short’s Pull Barn.
Teams of two to six players can answer general knowledge questions. Admission is $5 per player, supporting Grass River Natural Area.
Camera club event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Presbyterian Church and via Zoom.
The program is titled “Impressionistic Photography: How to Use Your Camera (and Smartphone) as a Paintbrush.”
Exhibition continues
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center displays “Furniture, Fiber, Photography and Sculpture” through Feb. 17. The show features local and regional artists.
Silent disco
LUDINGTON — A silent disco goes from 7-11 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
All ages can don headphones and dance to 80s Dance Party, 2000-2010 Club Hits or Deep House music. Tickets are $15 at the LACA gift shop or website.
Snow Ball Gala
CADILLAC — Healing Private Wounds hosts the Snow Ball Gala from 8-11 p.m. Feb. 18 at Dockside Inn Restaurant.
The evening includes a cash bar, appetizers, dessert and music. This is a fundraiser for Healing Private Wounds. Cost is $25 per ticket. Contact: 231-846-4495.
COVID test expirations updated
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 alerts residents that their at-home COVID-19 test kits may have extended expiration dates.
Check a kit’s expiration date at https://bit.ly/3YBxiav.
Foundation assets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation finished 2022 by awarding more than $3 million in grants and scholarships and receiving more than 1,000 contributions from 800 donor partners.
Also in 2022, the foundation received a $100,000 Michigan Health Fund Endowment grant to start the Youth Wellness Initiative, launched the Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard and convened the Northwest Michigan Community Development Coalition with nearly 40 organizations.
Nessel warns of phishing texts
LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services remind Michiganders to be wary of text messages that claim their EBT cards are locked.
The message may include a phone number to call. People should avoid responding to these messages and never share their EBT PIN with anyone outside their household.
