Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the west and highest waves around 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&