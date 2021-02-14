Veteran patients recognized
SAGINAW — The National Salute to Veteran Patients occurs Feb. 14-20. The Aleda E. Lutz VA clinic encourages communities to participate in the effort to honor hospitalized veterans, staff and volunteers. This year’s salute occurs along with the 75th anniversary of VA Voluntary Service, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Contact 989-497-2500, ext. 13360, for donation information.
Mask distributions
BEULAH — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and United Way of Northwest Michigan plan to distribute free KN95 masks throughout the area. The State of Michigan helped obtain the masks. Drive through to receive up to 10 per person. Participants must wear face masks while in their vehicles.
Distribution sites:
- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Benzie Bus Station in Beulah
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Birch Street Elementary School in Kalkaska
Election, voting event
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joins a virtual event at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 via Zoom. NMC sociology instructor Rachel Wilczewski presents “A Discussion on Elections and Voting.” The event aims to recognize the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. https://nmc.zoom.us/j/96362184978
CFS receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan recently received a $21,670 donation. Proceeds from the 2020 Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours supported this local organization. More than 900 people purchased tickets for the event, which ran Oct. 30 through Jan. 31.
Senior hotline launched
LANSING — The Program of All-inclusive Care for Elderly (PACE) recently started a free telephone hotline for older adults and their families. The statewide resource is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 877-2MI-PACE.
Club supports nonprofits
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club recently presented $500 to the Jordan River Action Group. The two groups work together to collect returnable bottles and cans as well as trash at four sites along the river. Funds will help continue this effort.
The lions club also contributed to the newly-established Training Wheels Childcare Center. This nonprofit daycare aims to open this year at East Jordan Public Schools Mill Street Campus. More information: trainingwheelscc@gmail.com.
Nessel joins energy relief effort
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining the effort seeking “to secure additional financial relief for customers of Consumers Energy Co.,” according to a release.
The release said the Michigan Environmental Council, Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club and Nessel filed a motion on Jan. 15 for a rehearing before the Michigan Public Service Commission “to reconsider its denial of support for expanding a program the utility company has which provides credits to low-income customers.”
The MPSC approved a $90.2 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy Dec. 17, 2020. “In addition to opposing the amount of the company’s originally proposed $244 million rate increase, the Attorney General, MEC, NRDC and Sierra Club also raised concerns about the unaffordability of Consumers Energy’s electric bills for its lowest-income customers,” according to the release.
