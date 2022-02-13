Condoms available
CADILLAC — Free condoms are available from any District Health Department No. 10 office during National Condom Month in February and National Condom Week, Feb. 13-21. People can pick them up or request them via mail. Order at dhd10.org/mail-order-condoms. Questions: condoms@dhd10.org.
Career resource
TRAVERSE CITY — Newton’s Road plans to launch the Career Investigator 2.0 on Feb. 14. Young people ages 14-20 can explore STEM opportunities and local employers that could hire them. New features include comparing careers, saving careers, advanced search filters and more. These are funded by a Rotary Charities Assets for Thriving Communities grant and matching contributors, including NMC, Munson Healthcare, Hagerty, Promethient and Boride Abrasives.
Regional companies with STEM-related job openings can learn more by emailing vista@NewtonsRoad.org.
Basketry sessions
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basket making from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center.
A $5 fee covers materials. Experience is not required. More details: 231-331-6583.
Crafting session
INTERLOCHEN — Teens and adults may attend the Make and Take Craft session from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 at Interlochen Public Library. Crafting materials are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Foundation assets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation finished 2021 by reaching $104 million in total assets. Additionally, the foundation awarded more than $3.3 million in grants and scholarships and received more than 1,000 contributions from 800 donor partners in 2021. The foundation provided $10,000 in grants through its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund, which launched in the summer of 2021. Recent grants supported BrickWays, Justice For Our Neighbors, Up North Pride and other local organizations.
School donation
KALKASKA — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently donated $133.5 million to Communities In Schools.
Some funds are distributed to Communities In Schools of Michigan and Communities In Schools of Northwest Michigan, two local affiliates of the national organization.
CIS coordinates with schools and local service providers to meet the needs of students and families by providing resources like food, housing, health care, counseling, access to technology and more so students can focus on academics.
