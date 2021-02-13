Student art sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Senior High School Visual Ars Department hosts its first virtual student art sale through Feb. 22.
Photos, drawings and paintings are available to purchase as prints or notecards with envelopes.
All proceeds support visual arts students. Questions: Keckju@tcaps.net; 231-632-0046. http://tinyurl.com/wshstudentartsale
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can and bottle drive from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Community members may drop off their returnable items and/or sign up to volunteer.
More information: 231-944-8448.
Valentine orders are due today
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Choral-Aires accept orders for e-singing valentines until Feb. 13.
Each purchase includes a video of a student quartet performance and a personal message.
Cost is $10 for one or $15 for two songs. Payment is accepted via PayPal, or send a check to TCC CPO at 1150 Milliken in Traverse City, MI 49686.
Proceeds support student music programs. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4pbdroln.
Humankind Series continues
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College presents “Tales from Scotland with Margaret Bennett” at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom.
This is part of the Humankind Series. Bennett is from the Isle of Sky and a family of traditional singers and pipers.
More information: humankind@westshore.edu.
Festival postpones events
ST. JOSEPH — The Blossomtime Festival Board of Directors recently announced its decision to postpone community pageants until after Sept. 1.
Events usually take place in May, including the Grand Floral Parade and the Run for the Buds. The annual festival started in 1906.
Customs finds $60K in baggage at airport
ROMULUS — Authorities have seized more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency at a Detroit-area airport.
The cash was bundled Feb. 3 in envelopes and concealed in packaging in the baggage of a woman heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, according to Customs and Border Protection.
It was discovered during an inspection.
The woman told officers she only was carrying $1,000.
The agency said passengers transporting more than $10,000 in currency must report it to Customs and Border Protection officers when entering or leaving the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.