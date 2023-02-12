Weight restrictions back
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation enforces seasonal weight restrictions starting at 6 a.m. Feb. 13 on all state trunkline highways. These routes are usually labeled with M, I or U.S.
Restrictions are in place to protect roads during spring thaws and help prevent potholes. Call MDOT at 800-787-8960 to learn more.
Stroke group discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts a discussion from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Presbyterian Church. New and former members are invited to attend. Contact: 231-935-6380.
IAF presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum continues its 29th season at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 via livestream.
Professor Emeritus Brahma Chellaney presents “India: Asia’s New Superpower.” He taught strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research.
A $10 donation is suggested at tciaf.com.
Youth cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Interlochen Public Library.
Youth ages 10-14 can learn to follow a recipe. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 231-276-6767.
Read Dating at library
TRAVERSE CITY — Read Dating begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Traverse Area District Library’s East Bay Branch.
Share favorite books and listen to others’ suggestions in this speed-dating style book recommendation event.
History Hounds continuesBELLAIRE — The Bellaire Area Historical Society presents “History Hounds on the Big Screen” at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Bellaire Public Library.
The February topic is “From Aladdin to Sears: A History of America’s Kit Houses.”
Singer-songwriter show
MANISTEE — Crys Matthews performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Ramsdell Theatre.
The event is part of the “Journey of Discovery: Honoring the Contributions of African Americans in Rural Michigan,” brought to Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts by the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative.
YMCA donation
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area YMCA received $738,000 through Don and Pat Lakin’s estate. Don was a founding board member of the Cadillac Area YMCA. He died in February 2022.
Nursing degree created
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College and Davenport University recently created a bachelor’s degree in nursing program that begins in May.
Students will be enrolled for two years at NMC and one year at Davenport, based in Grand Rapids. Additionally, funding from the state will help NMC hire three professional nursing support staff members and purchase equipment for the new program. Another $100,000 will go toward student scholarships.
Support the Red Cross
DETROIT — Michigan taxpayers can support the American Red Cross Michigan Fund by contributing through their 2022 state income tax returns.
Taxpayers can donate any amount to the fund by completing Form 4642.
, the Michigan Voluntary Contributions Schedule, when they file their tax documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.