Eastern Avenue closure
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City, the Wastewater Maintenance Division and Team Elmer’s will perform water system repairs in front of 1721 Eastern Ave. from 9 a.m. Feb. 13 to 7 a.m. Feb. 17.
Drivers should take a different route, as Eastern Avenue is closed to all traffic between Bloomfield Road and Highland Park Drive.
Questions: 231-922-4923.
Suburban Detroit school closed due to norovirus outbreak
LIVONIA — Classes at a suburban Detroit school have been cancelled due to an outbreak of the norovirus among students and staff.
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia shut down Wednesday, WXYZ-TV reported Friday.
Norovirus is contagious and causes inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
“The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours,” co-principal Kathy Nold told the Detroit Free Press.
Their parents were notified and the ill students were picked up from the school, she added.
As of Friday afternoon, about 100 students and 15 staffers at the school had developed symptoms, according to the Wayne County Public Health Division.
The kindergarten through 8th grade school will stay closed until next Tuesday.
