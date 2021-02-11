Pizzas for frontliners
TRAVERSE CITY — Local State Farm Agents Susan Rauser and John Haddix collaborated with Peegeo’s and Incredible Moe’s to provide food for Munson Healthcare staff. Employees received 175 pies Feb. 9, National Pizza Day.
Membership incentive
TRAVERSE CITY — An
anonymous donor plans to contribute $20,000 to Impact100 Traverse City, if at least 214 women join or
renew their memberships
by Feb. 14.
Women of all ages may join by contributing $1,000, which will go toward nonprofits later this year. There is no minimum engagement. The 2021 membership deadline is April 1.
The all-women, all-volunteer organization provides grants in arts and culture, education, environment and recreation, family and health and wellness. Learn more at impactTC.org.
NMC awards COVID-19 funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College recently awarded more than 900 students an average of $964 each in the second round of federal coronavirus relief funds.
Awards totaled $898,000 and were based on financial need and enrollment status. Eligible expenses include tuition, fees, housing, food, transportation, books, health care (including mental health), technology and child care.
Funding is part of the $22.7 billion Congress allocated to higher education in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), passed in December 2020. NMC received $4.1 million total, and $1.06 million of that went directly to students.
Students who were not automatically awarded will receive emails around Feb. 18 with application information. Awards expect to be doled out by mid-March.
Contact: lberlin@nmc.edu ; 231-995-1533
Insurer waives fees
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network plans to waive cost sharing through Sept. 30 for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19. Members — including Medicare Advantage and commercial plans — do not pay out-of-pocket costs (copay, deductible or coinsurance) for medical care related to the virus.
This extends a temporary benefit that began in March 2020. More than 55,000 members have had their treatment fees waived.
Visit MIBluesPerspectives.com or bcbsm.com/coronavirus to learn more.
BBB warns of scam pet websites
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan received an increase of complaints about pet-related scams, including one with a fake Traverse City address.
According to the release, these fake addresses give “consumers false confidence in their purchase.”
The BBB received 60 complaints over the previous year about Muh Paws, which claims to be based in Traverse City and “offers pet supplies for sale at a discount.” Customers report they don’t receive product they ordered and complaints are not resolved.
“Its important consumers research websites before they make a purchase,” said Phil Catlett, president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, in the release. “Far too often we are seeing websites pop up, take in money from customers, and fail to deliver.”
