Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a returnable can collection at noon Feb. 12 at Family Fare on Eighth Street.
Mask distribution
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan, the Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Area Agency on Aging offer KN95 masks from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at 1320 Airport Access Road.
Drive-through to receive up to 50 masks per vehicle, until supplies are gone. All vehicle passengers must wear a mask during pickup.
First responder training
LANSING — The Michigan Treasury invites Michigan cities, townships, counties, villages and fire authorities to apply for the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program by Feb. 15.
A total of $5 million is available for the grant program. Each applicant may request up to $200,000: half for training and half for recruitment.
Government entities can submit applications at Michigan.gov/FRG.
Detroit police shoot suspect who tried to run down officers
DETROIT — Detroit police shot and wounded a man suspected in an armed carjacking after he allegedly tried to run down officers down with the stolen vehicle, police said.
The suspect was shot twice Tuesday night on the city’s west side and was in “temporary serious condition” at a local hospital, said Assistant Detroit Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.
After the shooting, Fitzgerald said officers placed a tourniquet on the suspect’s leg before he was taken to the hospital. He said no officers were injured in the shooting.
Fitzgerald said the wounded suspect had a juvenile with him in the stolen SUV who was not injured, and officers arrested both of them.
The suspects were supposed to be showing up for an online transaction to buy Nike Air Jordan shoes but the seller was carjacked at gunpoint and he and his two young children were forced out of their SUV.
Police responded to the man’s call and a brief pursuit of the stolen vehicle followed.
“As officers approached, the vehicle turned in the direction toward the officers. Fearing for the officers’ safety one of the officers fired multiple rounds,” Fitzgerald said.
Detroit proposes $15 minimum wage for city workers
The minimum wage could increase to $15 per hour for about 270 Detroit municipal employees under a plan expected to be presented in the coming weeks to the City Council.
Pending approval by the Council, the workers’ pay would go up starting July 1, Mayor Mike Duggan and Councilwoman Latisha Johnson told reporters Wednesday.
Detroit has about 9,000 municipal workers on its payroll. The bump up for the 270 employees currently making less than $15 per hour would cost the city about $1.3 million annually.
“This amount is a small price to pay for the many benefits that will accrue to our community,” said Johnson, who chairs the City Council’s internal operations committee. “This is certainly a step in the right direction for Detroiters to obtain a living wage within these various positions, with growth opportunities that can help achieve greater financial stability.”
“These are very valuable employees,” he added. “You think about the folks working at the rec centers, they are watching our children every day to make them safe. You look at those folks standing out in all weather moving traffic after sports events or coming out of rush hour, those folks are really important.”
Private sector workers and their supporters have demonstrated in recent years in Detroit and other cities across the U.S. for a $15 minimum wage. The coronavirus pandemic has forced some employers to increase pay rates on their own to keep and attract workers.
Michigan’s minimum wage rose by 22 cents to $9.87 an hour on Jan. 1. State law requires annual increases in the wage until it reaches $12.05 in a decade.
Last April, President Joe Biden signed an executive order increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors. Biden administration officials said then that the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers.
Fast-food giant McDonald’s said in May it would raise average hourly wages by 10% to $13 per hour, rising to $15 per hour by 2024. Entry-level workers now make at least $11 per hour.
At Detroit City Hall, changes have to be made in the city’s master pay schedule and collective bargaining agreements with city unions have to be amended to raise the pay scale.
Duggan’s office will propose that the $1.3 million for the raises be included in the city’s budget. Duggan said his finance team tells him “we are doing well enough financially that we can afford this.”
——
Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.