Habitat fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market collect donations for Habitat for Humanity from Feb. 10-21. Customers may contribute any amount or round up their total to the nearest dollar. Proceeds support northern Michigan Habitat affiliates.
Meal program
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan presents “Peace Meal Solidarity” at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Presbyterian Church on Westminster Road. Families can pick up a multicultural dinner and receive Talking is Teaching materials for kids under 8. Sign up through greatstartkids.com. Questions: 231-946-5680.
Virtual concert
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College presents The Kenny Rogers Band with Rudy Gatlin and Linda Davis at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Access the free show via westshore.edu/performingarts.
Chocolate to go BOYNE CITY — Chocolate Covered Boyne is set Feb. 12-13. People can purchase desserts to take home from Cafe Sante, Gilda’s Lake Street Bakery, Provisions Market and Deli and The Rustic Baker. Health Department of Northwest Michigan staff serve as judges. The winning restaurant will be posted to Boyne City Main Street’s social media. More details: 231-582-9009.
Music therapy sessions
ANN ARBOR — Hospice of Michigan hosts free therapy Feb. 20 via Zoom. The “Mini Music Arts Camp for Kids: Coping with Grief and Loss” starts at 11 a.m. and “Resilience: Exploring Grief and Loss through Music for Adults” begins at noon. Register by Feb. 12 at 734-846-7638; rlawrence-lupton@arborhospice.org.
Guided snowshoe hikes
GRAYLING — Guided snowshoe hikes begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 13 and 27 at Hartwick Pines State Park. Learn about logging camps, wildlife and trees while walking through the forest. Equipment rentals: kasmerc@michigan.gov.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can and bottle drive from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Family Fare on Eighth Street. Community members may drop off their returnable items and/or sign up to volunteer. More information: 231-944-8448.
Food safety classes
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension offers several food safety webinars this month. Register through events.anr.msu.edu. Send questions to jorda136@msu.edu, or join the Q&A at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 or 22.
Upcoming sessions:
- Winter Food Preservation Series at 1 or 6 p.m. Feb. 11, 18 and 25. Saving foods in the pantry or freezer.
- Investigating Food with Science at 4 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Kids explore baking as science and cooking as experiment.
- Be Food Safe and Ready for Emergencies at noon Feb. 16. Topics include planning for farm issues and mindfully handling emergencies.
- Pantry Food Safety from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 2. Food pantry volunteer and staff training.
- Michigan Cottage Food Law Workshop from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 10 and March 17. Manufacture, package, label and store food at home.
Free-tuition program ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University offers the Grand Valley Pledge for low-income students who live in Grand Traverse, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Calhoun or Wayne counties. The program provides full tuition to undergraduate students with a family income of less than $50,000. Students must be admitted to the university starting with the fall 2021 term and file the FAFSA. Questions: finaid@gvsu.edu; 800-748-0246.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.