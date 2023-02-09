MSP car chase leads to meth arrest
TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man fled the scene of a routine traffic stop, ultimately leading to his arrest, Michigan State Police reported.
On Friday night, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers from the MSP Traverse City Post said they tried to stop a car that was driving on Keystone Road for an alleged equipment violation. Yet the driver never pulled over, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
Instead, Preston Earl-Dwight Tyler, 34, kept driving north. Carroll said troopers at first thought Tyler was signaling to pull over and stop, but he never did.
Troopers followed Tyler for 6 miles before he stopped at a red light at the Hammond and Garfield intersection. Then, Carroll said, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputies boxed him in. Troopers said they found a clear pipe with burnt white residue in his jacket pocket during the arrest, and two vials of clear liquid that were labeled “testosterone” during a vehicle search.
He was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on Monday on one count possession of methamphetamine and one count fourth degree flee and elude, and given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, court records showed. His next scheduled court date is March 8.
Can collection
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Grand Traverse hosts a can drive at noon Feb. 11 at Family Fare on Eighth St.
Donate returnable cans and bottles to the local organization, which provides support groups and classes to educate about mental illness.
New degree program
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University offers the new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree program starting in the fall 2023 semester.
Students who earned associate degrees in applied science may enroll in the new program. They can choose one of four majors: Technology Project Management, Web Design and Development, Leadership and Business Fundamentals or Professional Innovation. An internship is required in each major.
Learn more and apply at www.gvsu.edu/bas/.
‘Traumatic day’: School shooting hoaxes sweep Michigan
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP — Schools in a Lansing-area district will be closed Wednesday as staff, students and families recover from a phony report of a shooting, a chilling alert that had police scrambling quickly to respond and caused the evacuation of hundreds of teens.
Officers were at Okemos High School within three minutes after a morning call about a shooting, but there was no violence, Meridian Township police Chief Ken Plaga said.
Schools in Detroit, Jackson, Ann Arbor, Muskegon, Benton Harbor, Battle Creek and Portage received similar shooting hoaxes Tuesday, state police said.
“It’s not a joke,” FBI agent David Porter said.
“Unfortunately we live in an era where we see what happens when this is real,” he said, adding, “When you make false reports like this, it’s dangerous and it’s a crime. You put people at risk.”
Tina Kerr, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, called it “a traumatic day” across the state.
The Okemos district, which has 4,500 students, is east of Lansing in Ingham County. The high school went into lockdown after the report of a shooting.
“I saw a couple students literally having a mental breakdown, like they had to be calmed down,” said Sana Baig, a student.
“That was making me more scared, too. I was like, ‘This is serious,’” Baig told The Detroit News. She said she rushed into a closet.
Okemos schools will be closed Wednesday, but mental health counselors will be available at the buildings.
“For many students and their families, the terror was all too real,” county prosecutor John Dewane said.
In October, nearly a year after four students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan, a teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.