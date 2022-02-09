Stroke support virtual meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club meets virtually from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
The discussion topic is “Cleaning Closets in Your Home and Your Life.” Register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Beer festival tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Brewers Guild sells tickets to the Spring Beer Festival beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at MiBeer.com.
The festival runs from 1-6 p.m. May 7 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Attendees ages 21 and older may enjoy Michigan beers and food.
Comedy shows
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts the comedy show “Skin Deep” at 7 p.m. Feb. 11-12 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Tickets are $20 each. Box office: 989-745-6096.
Race fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the Grass River Shiver at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.
Complete a 5K or 10K snowshoe race, or participate virtually anytime through Feb. 13.
Pay $30 on race day, $25 in advance at grassriver.org.
Woman sentenced to life for role in 2002 slaying
CHARLOTTE — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the 2002 slaying of a man whose burned remains were found dumped in western Michigan.
An Eaton County judge sentenced Dineane Ducharme on Monday to the mandatory life sentence she had faced after being convicted in December in Roberto Caraballo’s death, the Lansing State Journal reported.
A jury convicted her of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body in connection with Caraballo’s death. Michigan law mandates life in prison without the chance of parole for people convicted of first-degree murder.
Ducharme was among three people charged with Caraballo’s death. His burned remains were found in a metal footlocker near a blueberry field in Ottawa County in 2002, but the remains were not identified as those of Caraballo until 2015.
Investigators later learned that Caraballo, 37, had been suffocated and beaten to death in the basement of a Charlotte house in 2002.
Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids pleaded guilty in October 2019 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in connection with Caraballo’s death. He agreed to testify against Ducharme and her mother, Beverly McCallum, who was married to Caraballo.
AT&T contributes broadband, computers
DETROIT — AT&T Michigan has contributed $50,000 high-speed broadband service and computers to a center on Detroit’s east side for students and families.
The contribution is to the Connected Learning Center at Jefferson East Inc.’s new Neighborhood Resources Hub, which will launch Monday.
The center will “help connect Detroit’s underserved students and families to the technology they need,” AT&T Michigan President David Lewis said in a release.
Jefferson East Inc. works to build inclusive neighborhoods along Detroit’s east Jefferson corridor and its five adjoining historic neighborhoods. The Neighborhood Resource Hub provides the community with services and resources designed to help keep residents in their homes.
